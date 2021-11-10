Village thanks interim CAO as permanent CAO takes her place

Tom Zeleznik

Mayor, Village of Nakusp

The Village of Nakusp Council and staff wish to express appreciation and gratitude to Linda Tynan for stepping in as our interim Chief Administrative Officer after the departure of Ms. Martens in May 2021.

We were very fortunate that Tynan on such short notice was willing to take on this job, as this was to be short term while the municipality recruited a new administrator, and officially on Nov. 15, Wayne Robinson will be replacing Tynan as our new permanent CAO.

This was not the first time Tynan has come to our aid and help stabilize our community on such short notice, she was also Nakusp’s CAO from 2011 to 2015 before moving on to Summerland.

We were very fortunate that this was familiar territory for Tynan, as much of the personnel were still in place except for most of the new council and some staffing changes.

READ MORE: Province requires proof of vaccination for acute care visitors as of Nov. 9

In Tynan’s short time here (less than six months) as our interim CAO of the Village of Nakusp there were several projects that were underway that needed urgent immediate attention. Without hesitation Tynan jumped in and worked extremely hard with council and staff.

We are all, including residents, very thankful for her wealth of knowledge, expertise, along with her guidance and direction to help ensure that things have been simplified in moving forward in the right direction.

We are also very grateful that Tynan is willing to work with Wayne Robinson, our new CAO over the next few weeks to ensure Robinson is fully up to speed on village matters, including the several projects that the village has undertaken, along with our strategic planning priorities and ALR exclusion request.

We’d also wish to thank all our exceptional village staff while during this transition stepping up and working extremely hard in all facets of the operation in working with Linda to keep the village operations moving smoothly forward.

Council also feels a lot of gratitude, and wish to thank Tynan for her contributions, accomplishments, legislative guidance, and support for council during her term.

We wish Tynan much success in her new venture as she has been named as one of three on a panel to chair the 2021 Electoral Boundaries Commission in recommending any changes to provincial electoral boundaries before the next election.

Congratulations and thanks again!

READ MORE: Steady sales numbers in Kootenay real estate in October good sign for winter, says KAR

@ArrowLakesNews

editor@arrowlakesnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Nakusp