A water bomber can be seen picking up water from the lake. Photo: Jessica Lunn Facebook photo

Village of Slocan asks boaters to avoid using Slocan Lake at this time

Five water bombers were collecting water from the lake on Wednesday morning

Boaters are asked to avoid using Slocan Lake at this time with water bombers collecting water from it to fight nearby fires, according to a social media post by the village.

The village said five water bombers were filling up water from the lake on Wednesday morning.

At least 15 lightning-caused fires have started in the Nakusp, Goat Lake and Upper Arrow Lakes region in the last two days, according to data provided by the B.C. Wildfire Service.

Two lightning-caused fires are burning in the Raven Creek area and are within 15 kilometres of Nakusp. Both are 0.1 hectares in size.

Four of the fires are burning east of Monashee Provincial Park and all are between 0.01 and 0.1 hectares in size.

Further south, there are over a dozen fires burning south of Nakusp.

Fifty-seven of the province’s 105 active fires are currently burning in the southeastern portion of the province.

