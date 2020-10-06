The bigger tank will ensure residents have water during peak consumption periods. (Pixabay photo)

Village of Nakusp to spend $20,000 on design of new water tank

The new tank is anticipated to cost between $450,000 and $600,000

Village of Nakusp council has decided to spend $20,000 to complete an engineering design for a new potable water tank.

According to a staff report, the reservoir will be constructed underground and will ensure that wells can supply water to residents during peak consumption periods.

“In the village, we more than triple our water usage in the summer,” said village chief administrative officer Cheryl Martens.

“We have a phenomenal amount of developments with the construction of housing and other subdivision applications. We need to make sure we can provide water to everyone before we approve these things.”

The new tank will be at least 750 cubic metres larger than the current one and construction is anticipated to start in 2021.

The report showed that the most recent water shortage in the village occurred from May to September in 2019. More water shortages are predicted in upcoming summers if a bigger tank isn’t installed.

The entire project is anticipated to cost between $450,000 and $600,000.

READ MORE: Village of Nakusp looks to reduce water consumption

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Toddler dies after car crash that sent mother to hospital in Coquitlam
Next story
First antigen rapid test for COVID-19 gets Canadian approval

Just Posted

Village of Nakusp to spend $20,000 on design of new water tank

The new tank is anticipated to cost between $450,000 and $600,000

Interior Health reports 13 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Two new cases are linked to an outbreak at a Kelowna church

Creston RCMP investigating after Jordan’s Cabin destroyed by fire

Police responded to a call at around 2:28 a.m. on Sept. 29 from a witness who was driving by the structure on Highway 3 and saw the fire

Six candidates running in Kootenay West riding

The Kootenay West riding includes Castlegar, Trail, Rossland, Slocan, New Denver and Nakusp

No new COVID-19 cases reported in Interior Health region

The total number of cases in the Interior Health region is at 535

B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths; officials say curve is flattening

No new health-care facility or community outbreaks

8 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health region

There are two people in hospital and 25 in isolation

COVID testing up for youth but B.C.’s top doctor says in-classroom transmission low

No youth or children have died due to the virus, and hospitalizations are less than one per cent.

Anti-mask protest at Kelowna schools ‘disappointing,’ says superintendent

‘We live in a country where people have a right to free speech — that’s why we educate them’ - SD23 superintendent

B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP vows log quotas, community building fund

Forest, industrial communities look for help in election platforms

Guitarist Eddie Van Halen dead at age 65 after long battle with cancer

Rocker had formed Van Halen in the 1970s with his brother

Nelson writer publishes memoir of lesbian marriage and adoption of twins

Jane Byers’ Small Courage recounts the creation of a loving family life despite discrimination

B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP launches platform with $1,000 COVID relief payments

News COVID-19 payments up to $1,000 per household

Murder trial begins for two men charged in decade-old shooting outside Cranbrook

An innocent couple was killed in a targeted shooting that was a case of mistaken identity

Most Read