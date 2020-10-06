Village of Nakusp to spend $20,000 on design of new water tank

The new tank is anticipated to cost between $450,000 and $600,000

The bigger tank will ensure residents have water during peak consumption periods. (Pixabay photo)

Village of Nakusp council has decided to spend $20,000 to complete an engineering design for a new potable water tank.

According to a staff report, the reservoir will be constructed underground and will ensure that wells can supply water to residents during peak consumption periods.

“In the village, we more than triple our water usage in the summer,” said village chief administrative officer Cheryl Martens.

“We have a phenomenal amount of developments with the construction of housing and other subdivision applications. We need to make sure we can provide water to everyone before we approve these things.”

The new tank will be at least 750 cubic metres larger than the current one and construction is anticipated to start in 2021.

The report showed that the most recent water shortage in the village occurred from May to September in 2019. More water shortages are predicted in upcoming summers if a bigger tank isn’t installed.

The entire project is anticipated to cost between $450,000 and $600,000.

READ MORE: Village of Nakusp looks to reduce water consumption

@connortrembley

connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.