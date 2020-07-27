RVs have been illegally parked in the local mobile home park. Photo: Village of Nakusp

Village of Nakusp to review RV and trailer bylaw

People have been violating bylaw by putting RV’s and trailers beside mobile homes, on vacant lots

Nakusp village council has instructed staff to review an RV and trailer bylaw after multiple violations in the area.

Chief administrative officer Cheryl Martens said there have been two common violations by residents.

“People have been parking trailers on their vacant lots and using them as a recreational site in the summer. That’s not allowed under the current bylaw,” said Martens.

“At the Nakusp Mobile Home Park, a number of RVs are located there and that’s not allowed there either.”

At least six RVs are currently violating the bylaw in the mobile home park and one person has had an RV on their vacant lot for around 15 years, according to Martens.

If amendments were made to the bylaw, one goal would be to use vacant lots better in the village.

“One of council’s strategic priorities is to develop more housing,” said Martens. “However, when you have vacant land in a residential area, you’d like to see a house put on it and have a family in there.”

Vacant lots don’t generate taxes as much as residential homes in the village, Martens noted.

It’s hoped staff will come back to council with a recommendation on the issue by February. If regulations in the bylaw are upheld, people would likely have until next spring to remove their trailers or RVs.

Staff will also look at other B.C. communities that have banned trailers to park and camp on vacant private property, which include Kaslo, Coldstream and Lumby.

Martens emphasizes the bylaw might also not be amended or enforced in the future.

