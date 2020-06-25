Public washroom use left the Nakusp Launch Club Society with a hefty hydro bill. But the village will reimburse them. Photo: Village of Nakusp

Village of Nakusp to reimburse Launch Club Society for over $5,000 in hydro bills

The society has been footing the bills since 2010

The Village of Nakusp council has decided to reimburse the Nakusp Launch Club Society $5,444 in BC Hydro bills they’ve paid to power the washrooms at the marina parking lot.

According to an online letter by society president Ken France, they have continued to pay the bills since 2010 even though the washrooms became a public facility in the early 2000s.

France said a portion of the expenses came from a number of “locals” who used hot water at the facility to take showers.

Over time, the hot water was disconnected to deter frequent showering and eventually the showers were removed altogether.

The marina’s power has also been shut off since October 2019 due to deteriorating infrastructure.

The society estimates washroom power usage was 15 per cent of the marina’s overall power use during the time period.

Nakusp mayor Tom Zeleznik said the society was never required to pay the bills over the years.

The village said funds from a general surplus were used to pay the society.

READ MORE: Mayor offers glimmer of hope for saving Nakusp marina

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Nakusp

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
West Kootenay hot springs begin to open up with reduced capacity

Just Posted

Village of Nakusp to reimburse Launch Club Society for over $5,000 in hydro bills

The society has been footing the bills since 2010

West Kootenay hot springs begin to open up with reduced capacity

At least two hot springs will be open by the end of June

Search warrant yields fentanyl and six arrests in Castlegar

Cocaine, fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine found at Castlegar home.

Kootenays under severe thunderstorm warning

Environment Canada has issued a weather alert for the region

West Kootenay motorist injured after spending all night trapped under vehicle

Unidentified driver was airlifted to hospital in Kelowna

Trudeau unveils details of grant to help post-secondary students, grads work this summer

Students, recent grads could get up to $5,000

MLA, B.C. ranchers call for seats at table in ongoing Aboriginal declared title land discussions

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett wants fair compensation for impacted business owners

NDP changing B.C. Hydro rules to import clean electricity

‘Lots of interest’ in developing Burrard Thermal site

B.C. extends temporary layoff period to 24 weeks due to COVID-19 pandemic

New limit will closely match CERB timeline

Safe, clean campsites to be made available for seasonal fruit pickers in B.C.

One campsite is planned for the Oliver area in the southern Okanagan and two more are slated for Creston

First Nations call for end to B.C. open-net salmon farms

Leadership council cites high rates of sea lice exceeding provincial limits

LifeLabs ‘failed to protect’ personal information of millions of Canadians: investigation

The Canadian laboratory testing company was found to have violated its patients’ privacy

Yukon to reopen travel from B.C., N.W.T. and Nunavut on Canada Day

Travellers from B.C. and the other territories will not have to self-isolate if they visit

Bald eagle drowns despite rescue efforts near Campbell River

‘It’s a sad story,’ said resident who found the older female eagle struggling in the water

Most Read