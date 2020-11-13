Village of Nakusp to complete paving project along Broadway Street

Village has awarded $18,084 contract to Selkirk Paving to complete project

The paving will be completed along Broadway Street. File photo

Nakusp village council has awarded a $18,084 contract to Selkirk Paving to pave a portion of Broadway Street near the waterfront.

According to a report by village public works foreman Bob Gresiuk, the paving needs to be done to protect a new sidewalk from water erosion.

The village will take $10,584 out of its general surplus fund and $7,500 from its public works operating budget to pay for the project.

A tender wasn’t sent out for the project because of the minimal costs associated with it.

More paving projects will be prioritized in the village in the years to come.

“We’ll be putting together a paving budget for council to review next year,” said village chief administrative officer Cheryl Martens.

“Our public works department has been working with Yellow Road and Bridge (YRB) to determine certain paving projects we can jointly share and other projects that we need to do ourselves.”

The paving project along Broadway Street is expected to be completed in the new few weeks.

