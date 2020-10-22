Village of Nakusp to apply for $140,665 fire prevention grant

The grant will help village to perform fuel management activities

Thirty per cent of historical fires in the Nakusp area have been human caused. File photo

Nakusp village council has authorized stuff to apply for a $140,665 provincial grant to complete fire prevention initiatives around the community.

If the funding is approved, $127,665 would go towards helping homeowners complete fuel management activities on their properties and $13,000 would go towards completing FireSmart home assessments and outreach programs.

The village would work with both NACFOR and the Regional District Central Kootenay to carry out the initiatives.

The village said the initiatives would help protect critical infrastructure, including the village’s hospital and community water system, from wildfires in the future.

Approximately thirty per cent of historical fires in the Nakusp area have been human caused, according to the village.

Funding from the grant is coming from the B.C. government’s Community Resiliency Investment program.

READ MORE:Nakusp council talks hot springs, wildfire mitigation

@connortrembley

connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.