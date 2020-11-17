There’s no limit on the number of cannabis shops that can operate in Nakusp. File photo

There’s no limit on the number of cannabis shops that can operate in Nakusp. File photo

Village of Nakusp staff asked to review cannabis shop application

The village’s second cannabis shop would be located at 201 Broadway St

Nakusp village council has asked staff to further investigate a resident’s request to build a cannabis shop on their property at 201 Broadway Street.

Village chief administrative officer Cheryl Martens said there’s one main thing they’ll be reviewing.

“There were traffic concerns around visibility and speed raised by council,” said Martens.

“While the posted speed limit around the property is 60 km/h, there’s a lot of trucks and other vehicles that come flying by there at 80 or 90km/h.”

Getting RCMP to conduct more speed radars near the property was one possible solution raised by council to get motorists to slow down.

The front portion of the property is zoned as commercial while the back is zoned as residential. The property owner hopes to renovate an existing structure at the front of the property into the cannabis shop and build a structure at the back of the property to live in.

The owner of Mount Odin Cannabis voiced his opposition to the proposal. He was worried that the proposed shop would negatively impact his own business that just opened in September.

“We’re a small community and we understood the concerns that they had around the project,” said Martens.

Mount Odin Cannabis was the first cannabis shop to open up in Nakusp.

Village council has decided not to limit the number of local cannabis shops and review each business application on a case-by-case basis.

Council may make a decision on the proposal as early as the next council meeting.

Nakusp cannabis shops are not allowed to operate within 300 metres of schools, day cares and playgrounds.

READ MORE: More than one cannabis shop can now operate in Nakusp

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Nakusp

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
CMHC says annual pace of housing starts climbed higher in October

Just Posted

There’s no limit on the number of cannabis shops that can operate in Nakusp. File photo
Village of Nakusp staff asked to review cannabis shop application

The village’s second cannabis shop would be located at 201 Broadway St

Sami Majadla has won the first round of KAST’s pitch competition. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Nelson tech entrepreneur wins Kootenay pitch competition

Sami Majadla has designed software to help craft cannabis growers

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 87 new COVID-19 cases over three days

The total cases in the region since the pandemic began is now at 1,088

2020 has been a good year for the Kootenay real estate market. Photo: File
Kootenay real estate market remains robust

Kootenay housing sales up 65 per cent compared to October 2019

Glen Gallamore, a 19-year member of Trail Firefighters Local 941, was promoted to Deputy Chief of Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue in June 2020. Photo: Trail Firefighters Local 941
Close call has Kootenay fire chief reminding drivers to slow down, move over

Deputy Fire Chief Glen Gallamore advises all drivers that emergency vehicles have right-of-way

Cambridge Elementary School, which was ordered closed for two weeks by Fraser Health due to a COVID-19 outbreak, is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Sunday, November 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
No mask mandate as B.C. breaks records with 1,959 new COVID cases, 9 deaths over weekend

Province’s pandemic death toll is inching towards 300 people

Zuri the baby goat who recently arrived at the Twin Hearts Animal Sanctuary. She will need a prosthetic leg to replace the one she lost to frostbite. (Contributed)
Kamloops resident raises funds for Shuswap baby goat’s prostheses

Zuri lives at Twin Heart Animal Sanctuary and is in need of a new prosthetic limb

This Feb. 21, 2018, file photo shows a display of Heinz Ketchup on display in a market in Pittsburgh. Kraft Heinz says the production of Heinz Ketchup is returning to Canada, with the company’s Montreal, Que., factory set to begin making the iconic condiment next summer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar
Kraft Heinz says production of its iconic condiment Heinz Ketchup to return to Canada

The project is expected to create 30 new jobs and help maintain about 750 existing positions

Brett Delaney, manager and co-owner of OK Tire in Langley, was on-site on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Delaney and other tire businesses are reporting delays in getting winter tires due to COVID-19 plant closures and delivery disruptions (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
WATCH: Want winter tires? You may face a wait because of the pandemic

Manufacturing plant shutdowns and shipping disruptions have held up shipments to B.C. dealers

The defunct 100-year-old Enloe Dam on the Similkameen River in Washington blocks access by salmon and steelhead to over 500 kilometres of high-quality river habitat, much of it in British Columbia. Photo submitted by Alex Maier.
B.C. outdoor group calls for removal of U.S. dam

Defunct obstruction on Similkameen River cuts off 500 km of Canadian salmon habitat

B.C. transportation ministry highway advisory sign, May 2020. Public health restrictions on non-essential travel and commercial operation have hit local businesses in every corner of B.C. (B.C. government)
Latest COVID-19 travel advice another blow to B.C. tourism

Travel’s not the problem, behaviour is, industry group says

Protesters have set up on a rail line near the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion route in Burnaby on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (Extinction Rebellion)
Protesters block rail line on Trans Mountain pipeline route in Metro Vancouver

Group says protest will be non-violent

A dandy Arctic char as seen in the film Iqaluk, a far northern fly-fishing adventure to Nunavik.
Kootenay Fly Fishing Film Festival moves online

The West Kootenay Fly Fishing Club will be hosting annual film festival online

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry views the Murals of Gratitude exhibition in Vancouver’s Gastown, July 5, 2020. (The Canadian Press)
GUEST COLUMN: COVID-19 masks mandatory in B.C., but not everywhere

Orders require them where necessary, Provincial Health Officer says

Most Read