Village of Nakusp releases annual salaries of employees and elected officials

At least six employees in the village made over $75,000 in 2019

Village of Nakusp director of finance Mark Tennant has released a report outlining the annual salaries of the employees and officials in the community.

The report said village employees who were paid the most include foreman Bob Gresiuk at $99,408, chief administrative officer Cheryl Martens at $82,529 and Tennant himself at $82,295.

Other employees with higher salaries for 2019 include the village’s second chief administrative officer Laurie Taylor at $81,381, Nakusp Hot Springs supervisor Noel Ballard at $76,490 and utility operator Terry Flamond at $75,996.

In terms of elected officials’ salaries in 2019, mayor Tom Zeleznik made $20,399, councillor Susan DeSandoli made $9,275 and councillor Aidan McLaren-Caux made $8,940. Councillor Joseph Hughes made $7,291, councillor Ken Miller made $5,470 and councillor Janis Neufeld made $4,155 in 2019.

Expenses are included in the total salaries.

In total, the village paid out $1,946,821 in 2019 for salaries to elected officials and employees.

