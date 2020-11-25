Village of Nakusp receives $692,000 in COVID-19 relief funding

The money will partly be used to help sustain and clean municipal facilities

The Village of Nakusp has received $692,000 in COVID-19 relief funding from the B.C. government.

Village staff are looking to spend the fund in a variety of ways.

“The money will be used to help clean our facilities and make sure they’re safe for both visitors and staff,” said village director of finance Mark Tennant.

“We could also use it to make sure we meet potential revenue shortfalls at our facilities. For example, we might have to offset some revenue at the Nakusp Hot Springs if provincial travel restrictions have to remain in place heading into 2021.”

Six staff were temporarily laid off at the hot springs this year after it was forced to close for three months due to the pandemic, according to Tennant.

The arena is one municipal facility that is anticipated to face a substantial revenue shortfall this year.

Village staff expect to use the funds over the next several months.

“There’s no timeframe when it has to be used and we don’t plan on using it a quickly as possible,” said Tennant.

“We’re going to use it as needed and suspect a good portion of it will be used in 2021 when we’re still being impacted by this pandemic.”

Emergency planning and response costs, bylaw enforcement and protective services, and providing services for vulnerable people are other things the funds can be used for.

Village staff will have to report to the B.C. government on how the money has been spent at a later date.

Rossland and Castlegar and two other cities in the West Kootenay that have also recently received COVID-19 relief funding.

