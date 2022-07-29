Village of Nakusp opts for local emergency alert system

The new system sends out critical information to residents and visitors in an emergency.

The Village of Nakusp has developed its own independent emergency alert system rather than relying on the Regional District of Central Kootenay’s system.

The Village of Nakusp’s emergency notification system comes as temperatures rise after a cool wet spring. It sends out critical information to residents and visitors in an emergency.

Authorities are asking that all Nakusp area residents sign up and prepare a ‘grab and go’ kit in case of evacuation.

“Conditions this year are quite different from last year,” said Nakusp Mayor Tom Zeleznik. “Reminder with this past week’s hot weather that despite the cool wet spring, and beginning of summer, that the fire season can ramp up very quickly, so we all still need to be prepared and stay aware of the current situation.”

A grab and go kit should include things like non-perishable food, water, phone charger, a first-aid kit and medications, toiletries, cash in small bills, a whistle, seasonal clothing, pet food and more. A full list can be found on the Province of BC website.

If an evacuation is required, officials warn that it may require immediate action with little warning or preparation – especially in the case of an approaching wildfire.

Evacuations may be limited to a small area where affected individuals will be guided to a local reception centre, or community-wide with a reception centre out of town.

“Noel Ballard of Nakusp has been hired as the village of Nakusp’s Emergency Services/FireSmart Coordinator. This position is funded entirely by grant funding and Noel will be working with our Fire Chief to continue to upgrade our Emergency Management Plan,” added Zeleznik.

Nakusp also has a local volunteer Emergency Support Services Team, which gets activated through the RDCK.

“(They provide) short-term assistance to Nakusp and area, and all British Columbians who are forced to leave their homes because of fire, floods, earthquakes or other emergencies. This assistance includes food, lodging, clothing, emotional support, and family reunification,” Zeleznik said.

“The village of Nakusp have an excellent emergency team combined with our Nakusp Volunteer Fire Dept, Search & Rescue, Emergency Management/fire smart coordinators, Paramedics, Doctors, Nurses, RCMP, RDCK Emergency Management, and our local volunteer Emergency Support Services. You can be confident in our ability to handle any emergency that we may encounter.”

To find out about local, up-to-date fire ban restrictions, and current wildfire activity please visit the provincial wildfire service website.