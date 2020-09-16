The amended bylaw passed first and second meeting during a council meeting on Sept. 14. Photo: Rick Proctor/ Unsplash

Village of Nakusp moves forward with amended cannabis bylaw

More than one cannabis shop will be permitted in village if bylaw is adopted

Nakusp council approved the first and second reading of an amended cannabis bylaw during a meeting on Sept. 14.

If approved, the bylaw would allow more than one cannabis shop in Nakusp and let council decide on future cannabis shop applications on a case-by case-basis.

Village chief administrative officer Cheryl Martens said residents will be able to provide their feedback during a public hearing that’s expected to be held on the amended bylaw on Oct. 13. The bylaw is expected to be given third and final reading during a meeting on the same day.

The only location currently allowed to have a cannabis shop in Nakusp is at 312 Broadway Street. Mount Odin Cannabis officially opened up at the location earlier this month.

The bylaw states that cannabis shops won’t be permitted within 500 metres of schools, daycares and playgrounds in the village.

A report by Martens shows that there are already five cannabis stores in Castlegar, four in Trail and three in Nelson.

Most Read