The Village of Nakusp is looking to reduce its local water consumption (Black Press file photo)

Village of Nakusp looks to reduce water consumption

With sprinklers/hoses, residents could only water gardens for two hours on certain days under amended bylaw

The Village of Nakusp council is recommending to proceed with an amended water regulations bylaw, which would reduce the number of hours that a resident could water their lawn with a manual sprinkler or soaker hose connected to a running hose.

Residents are currently allowed to water their lawn with the devices for four hours a day on alternate days in the month depending on their house number. Under the amended bylaw, residents would only be able to water their lawns for two hours on their assigned days.

Despite the proposed restrictions, village chief administrative officer Cheryl Martens said a provision in the bylaw would let residents water their flowers and vegetable gardens with a handheld device anytime during the month. Martens said a watering can is an example of a watering device.

The bylaw would also let residents water their vegetable gardens with a sprinkler system for up to two hours every day of the month, according to Martens.

“These changes will help the village cut down on the lawn watering but give more flexibility on the watering of vegetable gardens and flowers,” said Martens.

“With these changes, we will be able to conserve water in the village.”

Martens said there are at least two benefits to reducing the village’s water consumption.

“We have so much development happening right now in Nakusp, including a new multi-residential fourplex in construction. We have to make sure these new developments have an adequate supply of water,” said Martens.

“We also have to make sure we an adequate water supply for fire suppression efforts in the summer.”

Residents would also be prohibited from operating lawn or garden watering devices on the 31st of any month under the amended bylaw.

The village has also installed water flow meters throughout the community to get data on why local water consumption is so high.

Historically, Martens said the village has used up to 75 per cent of the City of Nelson’s water consumption.

The bylaw is set to undergo first, second and third reading at the next village council meeting on June 8.

READ MORE: Nakusp residents urged to save water

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Water

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Feds provide more funds to help remote Indigenous communities cope with pandemic
Next story
Feds looking at ways to reunite families amid COVID-19 border restrictions with U.S.

Just Posted

No passenger flights at West Kootenay Regional Airport until at least September

This is the third time Air Canada has announced changes to flight operations out of the airport

Village of Nakusp looks to reduce water consumption

With sprinklers/hoses, residents could only water gardens for two hours on certain days under amended bylaw

Morning Start: 180 different bird species exist in Kootenay National Park

Here is your Kootenays’ morning start for Friday, May 29

Nakusp RCMP seize large quantity of drugs during seach warrant on May 27

The warrant was conducted in the 300th block of 8th Avenue NW

Possible Kermode Bear spotted near Castlegar

A local resident spotted the white-coloured bear while on an evening trail run on May 27

Feds looking at ways to reunite families amid COVID-19 border restrictions with U.S.

Some families with members of dual-citizenship have become separated due to the pandemic

Minneapolis cop who knelt on man’s neck charged with murder

Arrest comes after three days of protests, which escalated in violence as demonstrators torched a police precinct

Police watchdog recommends charges against five Mounties in Prince George man’s death

Police used pepper spray on the man, who then had trouble breathing before dying at the scene

B.C. tourism seeks relief as businesses wait for COVID-19 restrictions to ease

Mid-June earliest for more in-province travel to be authorized

VIDEO: Humpback whales put on quite a show

The ‘playful’ pod lingered by a Campbell River tour operator’s boat for quite some time

B.C. woman launches First Nations search, rescue and patrol program

Linda Peters envisions trained searchers ready to go at moment’s notice in each B.C. First Nation

Large cruise ships barred from Canadian waters until end of October: Garneau

Last year 140 cruise ships brought more than two million visitors to Canadian ports

Man who bound, murdered Vancouver Island teen still a risk to public: parole board

Kimberly Proctor’s killer is still ‘mismanaging emotions,’ has had ‘temper tantrums’

Getting hitched at historic B.C. gold rush town still on table during COVID-19 pandemic

Micro-weddings, online visits, offered at Barkerville Historic Town and Park

Most Read