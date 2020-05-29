Village of Nakusp looks to reduce water consumption

With sprinklers/hoses, residents could only water gardens for two hours on certain days under amended bylaw

The Village of Nakusp council is recommending to proceed with an amended water regulations bylaw, which would reduce the number of hours that a resident could water their lawn with a manual sprinkler or soaker hose connected to a running hose.

Residents are currently allowed to water their lawn with the devices for four hours a day on alternate days in the month depending on their house number. Under the amended bylaw, residents would only be able to water their lawns for two hours on their assigned days.

Despite the proposed restrictions, village chief administrative officer Cheryl Martens said a provision in the bylaw would let residents water their flowers and vegetable gardens with a handheld device anytime during the month. Martens said a watering can is an example of a watering device.

The bylaw would also let residents water their vegetable gardens with a sprinkler system for up to two hours every day of the month, according to Martens.

“These changes will help the village cut down on the lawn watering but give more flexibility on the watering of vegetable gardens and flowers,” said Martens.

“With these changes, we will be able to conserve water in the village.”

Martens said there are at least two benefits to reducing the village’s water consumption.

“We have so much development happening right now in Nakusp, including a new multi-residential fourplex in construction. We have to make sure these new developments have an adequate supply of water,” said Martens.

“We also have to make sure we an adequate water supply for fire suppression efforts in the summer.”

Residents would also be prohibited from operating lawn or garden watering devices on the 31st of any month under the amended bylaw.

The village has also installed water flow meters throughout the community to get data on why local water consumption is so high.

Historically, Martens said the village has used up to 75 per cent of the City of Nelson’s water consumption.

The bylaw is set to undergo first, second and third reading at the next village council meeting on June 8.

