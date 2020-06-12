The village is paying up to $11,000 in water heating costs at the arena each month. John Boivin photo

Village of Nakusp looks to lower water heating costs at arena

The village has been paying up to $11,000 a month in water heating costs at arena

Village of Nakusp council has instructed staff to look at lowering water heating costs at the Nakusp and District Sports Complex arena.

Staff will be following recommendations from a report written by councillor Ken Miller on the issue.

The report stated strategically placed water heaters in the arena could save the village $15,000 on an annual basis.

Recommendations include installing a water heater to service the shower and sink in the referee’s room, installing a 40 or 60-gallon water heater to service the curling club and installing another 100-gallon water heater to service the kitchen and concession area.

With the additional water heaters, the arena’s main domestic boiler could be shut off during certain times of the year and potentially save the village money.

“We’d really like to see more use out of the arena and it is a huge contribution to the community,” said village chief administrative officer Cheryl Martens.

“However, we have to try and mitigate the costs of the facility.”

Martens said the village has been paying up to $11,000 a month in water heating costs at the arena.

The village is also working with BC Hydro to determine why the costs are so high.

READ MORE: Updated: Vehicle destroyed after arena parking lot smash-up

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arrow Lakes

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Black-based group starts COVID-19 fund, urges officials to collect race-based data
Next story
B.C. reports 16 COVID-19 cases, total active down to 187

Just Posted

Village of Nakusp looks to lower water heating costs at arena

The village has been paying up to $11,000 a month in water heating costs at arena

City of Nelson takes over farmers’ markets from EcoSociety

Markets start June 13 and will be run by the Nelson and District Youth Centre

Province signs agreement with Marilyn James to caretake Vallican heritage site

Sinixt leaders in Washington State say they didn’t consent, Heritage BC says they did

Village of Nakusp looks to expand boundary limits

The village’s current boundary limits would have to be fully serviced before expansion could occur

VIDEO: Nelson firefighters battle fire at Victoria and Josephine

Building home to several businesses, including restaurant and dry cleaner

B.C. reports 16 COVID-19 cases, total active down to 187

New guidance for restaurants as they add capacity

David Sidoo loses Order of B.C. award after guilty plea in U.S. college admission scandal

This marks the first time the award has been taken away from someone

Campers can get one site for the price of two in BC Parks this summer

B.C. campers disgruntled by full rates being charged for half-capacity double campsites

B.C. craft cannabis co-op aims to get small producers to market

Pilot project pitched to governments for pandemic recovery

More suspected poisonings result in death of dogs in Kimberley

Several dogs have died, or become ill, in recent weeks after walking on local trails

Canada encouraging Iran to ship PS752 black boxes to France as soon as possible

Garneau said Canada is OK with this plan

B.C. Black-based group starts COVID-19 fund, urges officials to collect race-based data

Health care data from the pandemic has largely not included race

Cross-Canada group calls for reopening of travel, tourism

B.C.’s summer restart still faces COVID-19 obstacles

Feds to implement temperature checks for travellers entering, leaving Canada

Land borders with the U.S. remain closed to non-essential traffic

Most Read