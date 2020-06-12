Village of Nakusp looks to lower water heating costs at arena

The village has been paying up to $11,000 a month in water heating costs at arena

The village is paying up to $11,000 in water heating costs at the arena each month. John Boivin photo

Village of Nakusp council has instructed staff to look at lowering water heating costs at the Nakusp and District Sports Complex arena.

Staff will be following recommendations from a report written by councillor Ken Miller on the issue.

The report stated strategically placed water heaters in the arena could save the village $15,000 on an annual basis.

Recommendations include installing a water heater to service the shower and sink in the referee’s room, installing a 40 or 60-gallon water heater to service the curling club and installing another 100-gallon water heater to service the kitchen and concession area.

With the additional water heaters, the arena’s main domestic boiler could be shut off during certain times of the year and potentially save the village money.

“We’d really like to see more use out of the arena and it is a huge contribution to the community,” said village chief administrative officer Cheryl Martens.

“However, we have to try and mitigate the costs of the facility.”

Martens said the village has been paying up to $11,000 a month in water heating costs at the arena.

The village is also working with BC Hydro to determine why the costs are so high.

READ MORE: Updated: Vehicle destroyed after arena parking lot smash-up

@connortrembley

connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arrow Lakes