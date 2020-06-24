Village of Nakusp looks to install more bike racks

Staff are looking at installing racks where there is more bike traffic

It’s not known exactly how many bike racks could be installed in Nakusp in the coming months. Photo: Liam Harrap

Nakusp residents might soon notice a new bike rack as they walk along Broadway Avenue to do their chores.

Village council has given the green light for staff to move an existing bike rack from the arena and install it at the corner of 6th Avenue and Broadway Avenue.

Mayor Tom Zeleznik said more people should use the bike rack now, especially since its located close to Save On Foods, the farmer’s market and other downtown businesses.

Village staff are also looking at installing a bike rack outside of NAPA and in other areas around sidewalks.

It’s not known exactly how many bike racks will be installed in the coming months.

The village will be searching for local businesses to build or help design the bike racks as they’re introduced in the community.

