The campground could eventually be expanded towards the beach.

Village of Nakusp looks to expand municipal campground

New washroom/shower building, municipal building and entrance could be built if expansion occurs

The Village of Nakusp is looking to expand the 44-site municipal campground that it operates west of downtown.

Village chief administrative officer Cheryl Martens said many visitors have recently been turned away from the campground.

“The issue with the campground is that we only offer 10 spots with electrical units,” said Martens.

“As a result, people have been forced to move on because we can’t provide them all the services that they want.”

Martens noted that the campground now typically operates at full capacity every summer.

One expansion possibility is towards the Arrow Lakes beach. A municipal building for visitors to register at the campground and a shower/washroom building are other facilities that could also be built if the expansion occurs.

Relocating and improving the campground entrance could also help more tourists locate it, according to Martens.

Martens cautions that the project is still in the feasibility stages and that it would cost between $10,000 and $15,000.

“We’re definitely looking at costs associated with this project. We don’t want to get into a situation where it’s going to cost a lot more than we think it is,” said Martens.

“We also don’t want to place a financial burden on our taxpayers.”

To help make the project a reality, council is seeking requests for proposals (RFP) from the public to explore expansion options, conduct public engagement initiatives and to determine the feasibility of the project.

Applicants are asked to include their personal information, summary of skills and experience with similar projects in the past and the fees associated with their project proposal.

Applicants can send their applications to cao@nakusp.com and the deadline is Oct. 2 at 3 p.m.

You can view the entire request for proposals on the village’s website.

