The Village of Nakusp is looking to expand its boundary limits down the road. File photo The Village of Nakusp is looking to expand its boundary limits down the road. File photo

Village of Nakusp looks to expand boundary limits

The village’s current boundary limits would have to be fully serviced before expansion could occur

The Village of Nakusp is considering expanding the size of its boundary in the years to come, according to an online report from mayor Tom Zeleznik.

The report said expanding the boundary would be most feasible going northwards and eastwards from the village.

A water capacity and servicing study, a growth study and a sustainable asset management study would have to be completed for the boundary expansion to occur, according to the report.

The expansion could also only occur once the current village boundary is fully serviced and a specific target density is achieved in it.

The report said the village might already own land around the airport and waterfront to accommodate future residential development.

Key findings from the report came from a recent virtual meeting that council and staff had with a planning consultant around the village’s official community plan.

Approximately 1600 people live in Nakusp.

READ MORE: Feedback sought Thursday on Nakusp’s future development

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Nakusp

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Cinderella’s Closet offers free outfits for grads in Nelson
Next story
‘Lucky to be alive,’ B.C. man was on COVID-19 ‘roller coaster’ for eight weeks in hospital

Just Posted

Village of Nakusp looks to expand boundary limits

The village’s current boundary limits would have to be fully serviced before expansion could occur

Province signs agreement with Marilyn James to caretake Vallican heritage site

Sinixt leaders in Washington State say they didn’t consent, Heritage BC says they did

Environment Canada: Thunderstorm warning for West Kootenay, Boundary

A storm may develop south of the border and arrive Thursday afternoon

Tiny Lights Festival warns of online scam

A website is trying to sell viewers on a stream of the postponed event

Village of Nakusp releases annual salaries of employees and elected officials

At least six employees in the village made over $75,000 in 2019

B.C. COVID-19 cases remain low, 14 new with no deaths

Isolation increases street drug risk, Bonnie Henry says

B.C. records highest ever number of fatal overdoses in May with 170 deaths

That’s 11 people dying from illicit drugs every two days

NHL return unlikely to affect minor hockey in B.C.: officials

Minor sports remain part of Phase 4 of Restart Plan

COVID-19: Restaurants no longer limited to 50% capacity for dine-in guests

Buffets are also able to reopen, according to the updated provincial health order

‘Lucky to be alive,’ B.C. man was on COVID-19 ‘roller coaster’ for eight weeks in hospital

‘I want to tell people how this virus almost killed me,’ award-winning volunteer Atish Ram says

B.C. delays increase to log export restrictions in COVID-19 crisis

Market slump frustrates NDP plan to revive mill employment

VIDEO: Cinderella’s Closet offers free outfits for grads in Nelson

The confidential service is for students who can’t afford grad clothes

Vancouver Island father dies of leukemia after battle to find mixed-race stem cell donor

Jeremy Chow fought to diversify donor pool

First Nations NHL goaltender Carey Price lends voice to anti-racism movement

Price has joined a growing group of professional athletes speaking out publicly against racism

Most Read