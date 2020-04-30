Village of Nakusp grants NACFOR permission to expand operations at work site

New power supply and truck scale to be installed at site to help support expansion

NACFOR is expanding operations at its log storage yard on Hot Springs Road. File photo

Village of Nakusp councillors have granted Nakusp and Area Forest Inc (NACFOR) permission to make improvements to a log storage yard on Hot Springs Road.

The decision means the company will now be able to install a 90-foot truck scale to weigh logs and chips at the yard, redirect electricity to the yard to help power equipment and level portions of the yard with gravel to create larger working areas.

NACFOR GM Hugh Watt said the improvements will help the company to support a separate chipping and log yard operation near the Nakusp landfill.

Watt said the chipping and log yard operation will provide at least four new jobs in the community.

NACFOR is required to get permission from the village whenever it plans to change its operations on licensed lands.

