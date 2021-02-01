Village council briefs for Jan. 25

A few of the discussions and decisions made by council last week

A few short items discussed at the village council’s Jan. 25 meeting.

Fees and charges bylaw

Nakusp Village Council approved an updated fees and charges bylaw at their Jan. 25 meeting.

Water rates for annual users have gone up two per cent. For single-family homes that is an increase from $426 to $435.

Sewer rates have increased by five per cent. For single-family homes that is an increase from $452 to $474.

Garbage rates also increased, from $3 to $3.25 per village garbage bag and from $21 to $22.50 per cubic metre at the non-residential receptacle.

Trailers on private land

Village council voted to put a hold on bylaw enforcement actions of trailers being used on private land until June 2021. By then village staff hope to complete a full report with recommendations addressing this subject.

Nakusp and Area Development Board

The NABD requested an additional $4,000 from the village for 2021. With these additional funds the board hopes to hire a part-time executive director to administrate their projects.

“It’s simply not sustainable for us to do it on our own,” said Corrine Tessier, treasurer for the board.

Tessier said the board plans to supplement the wages with funds from the RDCK, if they are approved, as well as funds from their own reserves. They hope to apply for funding to increase those fund even further.

Past projects done by the NABD include a housing study, trail building, the creation of the community coordinator position as well as the establishment of an affordable housing committee.

“We have credibility now from our past projects, but we lack funding,” Tessier said.

The board promotes and supports economic development in the region.

