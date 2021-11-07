A YouTube video shows strong winds and their aftermath at the University of B.C. campus on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Xsong/YouTube)

A YouTube video shows strong winds and their aftermath at the University of B.C. campus on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Xsong/YouTube)

VIDEO: Windstorm leaves UBC campus filled with debris, branches as roads remain closed

Tornado was seen off the Metro Vancouver coast

The University of B.C.’s main boulevard will be closed on Monday (Nov. 8) due to Saturday’s windstorm that sparked a tornado seen off the Metro Vancouver coast.

In a social media post, UBC said that University Boulevard will be closed and that pedestrians and cyclists should be extra cautious on campus due to fallen trees and branches.

TransLink said that because University Boulevard from Blanca Street to Wesbrook Mall is closed for the foreseeable future, routes 4, 14 and 99 will be diverted from University Boulevard through West 16th Avenue with traditional buses.

Video caught by people at UBC showed strong winds and branches being thrown around by gusts of wind, although the campus avoid the tornado seen off the region’s coast.

VIDEO: Tornado warning issued for Vancouver’s North Shore

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

TornadoUBC

Previous story
The Streets: Ottawa faces calls to step up on veteran homelessness
Next story
B.C., Red Cross to pay $1,300 per month to wildfire-affected residents in need of housing

Just Posted

Freshwater variety of kokanee salmon. Local governments are lobbying the province and federal government to do more to protect local fish stocks. File photo
West Kootenay municipalities to lobby upper levels of government over plight of fish stocks

Jessica Kluckert (seen here with her partner Devin Wescott) is facing a long recovery after a head-on collision Oct. 25. Photo: Submitted
Victim in head-on collision near Genelle facing long recovery

This group of about 20 nurses and doctors, all members of the group Doctors and Nurses for Planetary Health, met in front of Nelson City Hall in a demonstration to urge governments for action on climate change and environmental degradation on Nov. 4. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Nelson doctors and nurses demonstrate for climate action

A new report shows residents need to be making more than minimum wage to afford to live in Nelson. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Hourly wage required to live in Nelson rises to $19.56: report