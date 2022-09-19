Attendees of the Breakout Festival in Vancouver Sunday (Sept. 18) were caught on video destroying venue structures, in apparent anger after the night’s headliner Lil Baby cancelled last minute. (Twitter screenshot/@mc1040597)

Attendees of the Breakout Festival in Vancouver Sunday (Sept. 18) were caught on video destroying venue structures, in apparent anger after the night’s headliner Lil Baby cancelled last minute. (Twitter screenshot/@mc1040597)

VIDEO: Vancouver festival-goers destroy venue structures after Lil Baby cancels

About 1,000 of 5,200 attendees responsible for destruction, according to organizers

The Breakout Festival grounds at Hastings Park in Vancouver quickly turned into a scene reminiscent of Woodstock ‘99 Sunday (Sept. 18) night, after the headlining act Lil Baby cancelled his performance at the last second.

Attendees’ disappointment quickly turned into anger, according to the festival’s organizers at the PNE, who said in a statement that their amphitheatre and parts of Hastings Park sustained significant damage.

About 5,200 people were in attendance, 1,000 of whom are estimated to have been involved in the destruction, organizers told Black Press Media.

Videos posted to social media show concert-goers tearing down a drinks tent and tossing waste bins. The Vancouver Police Department said several hundred people also broke into fights, knocked down and threw tables and refrigerators, and climbed fixtures such as a lamp post.

Areas of the surrounding neighbourhood also sustained damage, according to VPD. In total, the department estimates property damage costs in the thousands.

Officers were already on scene for regular security purposes before the rioting started, but dozens of extra ones were called in when things began to escalate.

Some officers had bottles and other objects thrown at them, Const. Tania Visintin said in a statement. The department arrested seven people for breach of the peace and has launched a criminal investigation.

“We will conduct a full and thorough investigation into the actions of anyone who destroyed property, put concert-goers in danger, or committed other criminal acts,” Visintin said. “Though this investigation will take time, we will pursue criminal charges against people who participated in this violence and destruction.”

The reason Lil Baby never took the stage, according to Breakout Festival’s Twitter, was because he suddenly felt ill.

“Lil Baby arrived to Breakout Festival and was unfortunately too sick to perform. We know you were looking forward to seeing him but these circumstances are beyond our control,” reads the festival’s tweet.

On Monday, the hip hop and rap artist – whose non-stage name is Dominique Armani Jones – issued an apology on his Instagram. He said he has been “going hard” for the last few months and his body “completely shut down.”

“I truly apologize (to) Vancouver, Canada, the BreakOut Festival and to everyone who was in attendance,” he wrote. “I owe you guys big time and will for sure make up for it soon.”

The PNE organizers issued their own statement Monday, saying they are focused on the state of their staff and venue neighbours.

“Today, our first priority is for the safety and well-being of our staff as many were deeply affected by the reaction of guests and behaviour that ensued,” organizers said in a statement.

“To our neighbours – the PNE is incredibly sorry for the actions of those guests and impact this behaviour may have had on our community. We will be undertaking a full investigation and will be making further statements shortly.”

VPD said its investigation will likely take several months.

READ ALSO: Ottawa is scaling back its promise to phase out open net-pen salmon farms, critics say

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ConcertsVancouver

Previous story
Canadians pay homage to late Queen Elizabeth with parade and ceremony in Ottawa

Just Posted

The West Kootenay Toy Run cruised around the region Sunday. More than 260 drivers and passengers participated in the ride. The West Kootenay Toy Run Association has been riding since 1988, raising money through their love of motorcycling to support those in need throughout the region. The winner of this year’s raffle for a 2022 Harley-Davidson fatboy was Gord Oja from Enderby. Photos: Jennifer Small
PHOTOS: Riding for Kootenay kids

Nakusp is set to receive an expansion of emergency health services, with eight full-time paramedics to staff a 24/7 ambulance service. The model will switch from the Scheduled On-Call (SOC) that is currently in place, to a 24/7 Alpha model, which means a fully staffed ambulance, around the clock, with full-time paramedic positions, although it will take some time to implement. (File photo)
Nakusp to receive 8 full-time paramedics, 24/7 ambulance service

First place award; Elaine Alfoldy, “Berries and Flowers and Unusual Leaves. “ Photos: Submitted
West Kootenay artists shine in juried showcase

The Teck Trail groundwater treatment plant has been in operation since 2017. Photo: Teck.com
Trail smelter awarded $1.98M in leaky water tanks case