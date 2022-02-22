VIDEO: RCMP release footage showing suited-up suspects in Coastal GasLink incident

Released in hopes gathering information leading to the identity of the individuals shown

Footage obtained by investigators of the attack on the Coastal GasLink camp near Houston have been release to the public by the RCMP. (File photo/Black Press)

Houston RCMP have turned to the public to help identify the individuals responsible for the acts of violence and damage done at the Coastal GasLink (CGL) camp near Houston on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, by releasing video footage of the attack.

The footage, obtained by investigators, show several people, some armed with axes, storming the property and attacking a company vehicle while an employee was inside the truck.

READ MORE: Wet’suwet’en condemn Coastal GasLink vandalism and alleged attack on pipeline personnel

The unknown individuals were similarly dressed in what appear to be white hazmat suits, and can be seen swinging axes at the vehicle and spray painting the window. An object also appears to be ignited that according to the RCMP is suspected to be a flare gun. The CGL employees who shot the footage were not physically harmed.

The location is a drill pad site from where CGL wants to drill underneath the Morice River to then run its natural gas pipeline.

It was a location occupied by pipeline protesters for a period last fall until RCMP officers moved in, taking some temporary shelters apart.

READ MORE: Politicians condemn violence at Coastal GasLink construction site in northern B.C.

The investigation remains ongoing, and access to the area remains controlled at this time to ensure the safety of analysts and investigators, and to preserve evidence at the scene

If you have any information about this or know who the individuals are, you are asked to contact the Houston RCMP at (250) 845-2204.

