The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in video posted on Wednesday, July 1. (Youtube photo)

VIDEO: Prince William and Kate chat with B.C. hospital staff about COVID-19

Seven-minute video posted to Youtube on Canada Day

Staff at Surrey Memorial Hospital had a royal chat with The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge about their experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A seven-minute video of the online conference was posted to The Royal Family’s Youtube account on Canada Day.

“The Duke and Duchess spoke of their appreciation and admiration for those working across the country for their efforts to protect and support patients, families, communities and each other,” says a news release from Fraser Health.

Dr. Gregory Haljan, head of the department of critical care at Surrey Memorial Hospital, participated in the call.

“Our conversation with The Duke and Duchess about our response to the COVID-19 pandemic was wonderful,” Haljan said.

“Their thoughtful questions about our experiences gave us a tremendous sense of pride in what our colleagues, patients and families have worked so hard to achieve under such pressure.”

'This year is unlike any other': Trudeau delivers Canada day address

