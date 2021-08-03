Firefighters attack the flames after a collision on Highway 1 in west Kamloops on Aug. 2, 2021, led to a fire and explosions. (Dave Eagles/Kamloops This Week)

Firefighters attack the flames after a collision on Highway 1 in west Kamloops on Aug. 2, 2021, led to a fire and explosions. (Dave Eagles/Kamloops This Week)

VIDEO: Explosions rock Kamloops after semi-truck catches fire on Highway 1

Kamloops Fire Rescue said the driver of the burning truck was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries

  • Aug. 3, 2021 12:15 p.m.
  • News

Kamloops This Week

Kamloops firefighters, paramedics and police were quick to respond to the scene of an accident that led to a semi-truck fire and explosion on Monday evening (Aug. 2).

The collision occurred in the westbound lanes of Highway 1 across from Costco, just east of the Copperhead Drive exit, at just before 6 p.m.

The semi’s cab was engulfed in flames, after which explosions rocked the area.

Kamloops Fire Rescue told KTW that the driver of the burning truck was taken to Royal Inland Hospital with undetermined injuries.

The fire department said the incident involved two tractor-trailers, both of which can be seen in the video attached to this story.

The investigation into what happened continues.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kamloops

Previous story
Surrey RCMP probe garbage-throwing ‘racism’ confrontation at Aspen Park in Newton
Next story
UPDATE: Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon

Just Posted

Craig Luke put out a wildfire near Duncan Lake with a plastic bag. Photo: Craig Luke
West Kootenay man spends 24 hours fighting wildfire with plastic bag

That’s no rubber snake. This one was found on a bus in Kaslo by Mountain Man Mike’s owner Michael Hathaway. Photo Submitted
Hissing hitchhiker: Snake discovered on Kaslo-based company’s bus

The Trozzo Creek fire as seen from Lemon Creek. Photo: Joel Pelletier
West Kootenay wildfires: Trozzo Creek evac order downgraded

The Trozzo Creek fire as seen from Lemon Creek. Photo: Joel Pelletier
West Kootenay wildfires weekend update