Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers remarks during a new conference in Montreal, on Monday, March 15, 2021. Trudeau is waving off suggestions that the Canada-U. S. border is going to reopen any time soon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers remarks during a new conference in Montreal, on Monday, March 15, 2021. Trudeau is waving off suggestions that the Canada-U. S. border is going to reopen any time soon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

VIDEO: ‘Eventually, but not for today,’ Trudeau says of when Canada-U.S. border might reopen

Trudeau’s recent conversations with President Joe Biden and other U.S. officials have rekindled the debate about reopening the border.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is waving off suggestions that the Canada-U. S. border will reopen any time soon.

Trudeau says Canadians are looking forward to the day when incidental cross-border travel can “eventually” resume.

But he says that discussion is not for today, and that people on both sides of the border will have to keep waiting patiently for the COVID-19 pandemic to abate.

Trudeau’s recent conversations with President Joe Biden and other U.S. officials have rekindled the debate about reopening the border.

Biden is cautiously hopeful that accelerating vaccination efforts will allow Americans to gather in small groups by the July 4 weekend.

New York congressman Brian Higgins says it should be possible to reopen the border by then, with a partial opening before the end of May.

Higgins has written a letter urging Biden to make a gradual easing of the border restrictions a top priority for the White House.

Clearly, though, it’s not currently top of mind for the Prime Minister’s Office.

“We’re all eager to be able to travel again,” Trudeau said today during a news conference in Montreal.

“But I think we’re all going to wait patiently until such time as the health situation allows us to loosen border restrictions internationally. That’ll be eventually, but not for today.”

READ MORE: Why is there no COVID vaccine for kids yet? A B.C. researcher breaks it down

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusJustin TrudeauUSA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Northern B.C. owners surrender 119 dogs to SPCA after getting overwhelmed

Just Posted

(Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Zero waste lifestyle shop launched in Revelstoke

The new store Forage & Fill is owned by Sara Sansom, who also owns of Birch & Lace

Heather and Lindsey French (centre) of Silverton, are presented $35,000 in bingo winnings from the Nakusp Rotary Club. The club is participating in the Golden Rotary Club’s community online bingo progressive. Participating clubs receive a share of the proceeds. (Submitted)
Silvertonites win big in Rotary bingo

Golden Rotary Club is hosting the online events and proceeds are shared with participating clubs

Silverton Co-work Society board members (from left) Miranda Hughes, Morgen Bardati, Ellen Kinsel, Paula Shandro, Robin McNabb and Mick Wilson. (Contributed)
Silverton Co-work Society to build community food centre

North Slocan Valley to have access to commercial kitchen, culinary tools and space for workshops

A group of concerned citizens looking for government action at the Brilliant Flats gathered recently for a walk of the area. Photo: Jennifer Small
Brilliant Flats closed to motorized vehicles after mud-bogging damage

The area at the confluence of the Kootenay and Columbia Rivers is being disturbed by mud bogging

Bill Chastain of Port Angeles receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine from Shaina Gonzales of the North Olympc Healthcare Network during Saturday’s vaccination clinic at Port Angeles High School. (Keith Thorpe/Peninsula Daily News)
Interior Health reports 39 new cases of COVID-19 Friday

Fifteen people are currently hospitalized; 1,877 vaccine doses administered

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers remarks during a new conference in Montreal, on Monday, March 15, 2021. Trudeau is waving off suggestions that the Canada-U. S. border is going to reopen any time soon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
VIDEO: ‘Eventually, but not for today,’ Trudeau says of when Canada-U.S. border might reopen

Trudeau’s recent conversations with President Joe Biden and other U.S. officials have rekindled the debate about reopening the border.

The BC SPCA is appealing for donation to help care for 119 dogs recently surrendered in northern B.C. (BC SPCA)
Northern B.C. owners surrender 119 dogs to SPCA after getting overwhelmed

Dogs will require veterinary care, support and grooming for matter fur

Sebatian, a poodle who lost his leg to a vicious attack three years ago, now wears the spiky harness – created by two Vancouver veterinary professionals. (PredatorBWear)
Spiky armour created in Vancouver to protect dogs from cougars, coyotes

Two veterinary professionals designed the harness as a possible solution for predators outside

Michael Vecchio playing his cherry Guild Starfire at a family Christmas gathering in 2014. (Connie Vecchio photo)
Kelowna woman seeks missing guitar that helped dad with dementia be ‘himself again’

Connie Vecchio says the vintage guitar has gone missing from her father’s Castlegar care home

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
B.C.’s essential workers on hold until late April for AstraZeneca shots

Health minister says first 68,000 doses will be used to address clusters, community outbreaks

The victim, who police say has cerebral palsy, was panhandling at Abbott and Water streets in Gastown on Thursday, March 11. (Pixabay)
Vancouver woman in wheelchair allegedly punched in the face while panhandling

Police have recommended assault charges to Crown counsel

FILE – Grade one students wear masks as they attend class at Honore Mercier elementary school Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Why is there no COVID vaccine for kids yet? A B.C. researcher breaks it down

Clinical trials are ongoing both for youth and for pregnant women

Toronto Public Health nurse Lalaine Agarin makes preparations at Toronto’s mass vaccination clinic, Jan. 17, 2021. Community clinics open across B.C. Monday, March 14. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
B.C. opening COVID-19 vaccine bookings to age 80-84 this week

Immunization clinics opening in B.C. communities on Monday

(BC Wildfire Dashboard)
B.C.’s wildfire season begins with two suspected human-caused wildfires in the interior

The wildfire near Penticton, and another near Kamloops, are B.C.’s first of 2021

Most Read