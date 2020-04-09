Abbotsford singer, and University of the Fraser Valley student, Cambree Lovesy created a video containing a tribute song to frontline workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic. (Darren McDonald/UFV)

VIDEO: B.C. singer creates frontline workers tribute song

Cambree Lovesy’s song saluting those battling COVID-19 draws interest online

An Abbotsford singer’s tribute to frontline workers is gaining attention on social media.

Cambree Lovesy posted her song called ‘Frontline’ to her Facebook page on Saturday night, and the song has already collected close to 2,000 views.

Lovesy said she wrote the song on Friday night as a way to thank all the frontline workers that are keeping the world strong and together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 21-year-old, known for her skills in the country music scene, has performed all across North America and notably at the Grey Cup Parade, Rogers Arena and B.C. Place. Locally she has performed at the Abbotsford Agrifair and has also sung the national anthem for a Fraser Valley Bandits game.

RELATED: Abbotsford singer to perform at CN Grey Cup Parade

Lyrics:

Alarm goes off

She’s barely woken up

These extra hours are adding up

The world slows down

But he’s the one in this town

Who’s making up for all the time we’ve lost

I know it’s scary and they do too

Super man could take some notes from you

Thank you could never say it all

For late nights, advice, and heartbreaking calls

You are the reason that our world keeps spinning round

We are so lucky to have heroes in our towns

But we’ll never know what’s its like

Working on the frontline

But they do

Holding on

The day keeps dragging on

She thinks about her family way back home

He could leave

Run away and just be free

But he’s giving it his all no time to grieve

I can’t imagine how hard it’s been

To keep us calm while your heart break from within

Thank you could never say it all

For late nights, advice, and heartbreaking calls

You are the reason that our world keeps spinning round

We are so lucky to have heroes in our towns

But we’ll never know what’s its like

Working on the frontline

But they do

You put the world before yourself

Don’t have time for nothing else

Thank you could never say it all

For late nights, advice, and heartbreaking calls

You are the reason that our world keeps spinning round

We are so lucky to know heroes

Thank you could never say it all

For late nights, advice, and heartbreaking calls

You are the reason that our world keeps spinning round

We are so lucky to have heroes in our towns

But we’ll never know what’s its like

I can’t imagine what’s it’s like

We’ll never know what it’s like

Working on the frontline

Working on the frontline

But they do

Coronavirus

