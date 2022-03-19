The Victoria Police Department announced that there will be controlled intersections in James Bay, near the B.C. Legislature, in light of upcoming rallies. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police announce controlled access near B.C. Legislature in preparation for convoy

Controlled access points will remain in effect as long as required, police say

The Victoria Police Department announced the implementation of controlled access points in the James Bay area Saturday (March 19) in light of rallies set to occupy the B.C. Capital.

Vehicle access will be limited to local vehicles only in the area and B.C. Transit operations will continue as usual.

The controlled access points will remain in effect as long as required to ensure public safety and to facilitate an environment for safe, peaceful and lawful protest, a release from VicPD said.

“Eight weeks of continuous disruptions involving vehicles, “slow-roll” blockades and the use of horns, including modified air train and ship horns, has had a significant and unlawful impact on residents and businesses in James Bay and the B.C. Legislature area.”

Occupation is not protected under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, the release added.

Temporary CCTV cameras have been installed at the B.C. Legislature and will be taken down once the protest events have concluded.

