An aerial view of Kyuquot. (Photo courtesy, Walters Cove Resort)

An aerial view of Kyuquot. (Photo courtesy, Walters Cove Resort)

RCMP called after decomposed body found by cleanup crew on Vancouver Island

Remains ‘very old’, BC Coroners Service investigating

A decomposed body was found yesterday (July 20) during a beach cleanup in Kyuquot, which is an unincorporated settlement and First Nations community located on northwestern Vancouver Island.

RELATED: Kyuquot’s real estate predicament might be turning it into a ghost town

RELATED: Kyuquot/Checleseht First Nations seek further reclusion during COVID-19

After discovering the human remains, the cleanup crew alerted the Port McNeill RCMP who flew out by helicopter and investigated.

“The remains were very old,” confirmed Port McNeill Sgt. Curtis Davis. “The bones were found still partially in the ground right near the beach … we don’t know whether they are archeological or otherwise, but the Kyuquot administration is aware of it, and we were told there were no known burial sites in that location.”

The BC Coroners Service will be handling the case from here on out with assistance from the Port McNeill RCMP.

Davis added the RCMP do have active missing persons files from the area dating as far back as 1973.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMPRCMP Briefs

Previous story
Weinstein brought to California to face further rape charges
Next story
Singh says government must regulate online hate

Just Posted

Trozzo Creek fire 7.5 km northeast of Winlaw in the B.C. Kootenay region, July 17, 2021. As of July 21 the fire is estimated at 1,100 hectares, out of control but not threatening structures. (B.C. Wildfire Service)
Stay out of B.C. back country while fire risk high, Horgan urges during stop in Castlegar

The Needles Ferry and Highway 6 are closed to the public in order to keep evacuation routes open for those who are being ordered to leave due to wildfires. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Needles Ferry and Highway 6 closed east of Cherryville

The Octopus Creek Fire on July 20. Photo: BC Wildfire Service
Octopus Creek fire forces evacuation of Fauquier

A picture of the Nk’Mip Creek Wildfire courtesy of BC Wildfire Services
RDKB orders evacuation of Area E homes, as Nk’Mip Creek wildfire rages