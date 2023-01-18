RCMP say a School District 8 bus in Salmo was struck on the highway Jan. 18 while taking children to school. File photo

Vehicle collides with Salmo school bus filled with students

No children were injured in the incident

RCMP say no children were injured after a school bus in Salmo was hit by another vehicle Wednesday morning on its way to the local elementary.

The collision occurred as the bus was turning left off Highway 3 on its way to Salmo Elementary School when it was struck by a westbound sedan, according to an RCMP statement.

Two adults in the sedan were taken to hospital with minor injuries. The students meanwhile were transported to school by a secondary bus.

Corp. Darryl Orr said the highway’s speed limit at the location of the accident is 100 km/h. The students, he said, were shaken up but otherwise OK.

“As much as you don’t want to get a call like that we were very happy. We knew it could have been a lot worse.”

RCMP say the collision, which occurred at the turnoff to Carney Mill Road, is under investigation. Witnesses are asked to contact the Salmo detachment at 250-357-2212.

