Vandal damages thousands of dollars worth of sod along Slocan Lake

RCMP said someone likely used a quad or side-by-side to drive over the freshly-laid sod

Someone has damaged thousands of dollars worth of sod along Slocan Lake. (Kootenay Career Development Society photo)

West Kootenay residents are in disbelief after someone vandalized thousands of dollars worth of sod along Slocan Lake overnight on May 15.

Someone likely used a quad or side-by-side to drive over the sod, which was just recently laid down by Sierra Landscaping workers, according to RCMP.

READ MORE: Kelowna company apologizes for vulgar sign after vandalism

Village CAO Michele Gordon said the timing of the vandalism is unfortunate.

“The incident happened right as we were in the middle of doing a waterfront project on the westside of the beachfront. The goal is to complete the entire breakwater area with a new irrigation system, new paver stones, a retaining wall, tables and benches and landscaping.”

“Laying down the sod was the last piece to be laid. It was just really unfortunate.”

Gordon said the vandalism has created extra work for those involved in the project.

“The workers had to remove some of the sod, lay new topsoil underneath and put new sod back on it.

Crews have already repaired all of the damaged sod, according to Gordon.

If anyone has any information on the incident, they’re asked to call Slocan Lake RCMP.

@connortrembley

connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.