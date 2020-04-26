Vancouver Island RCMP respond to motorcyclist riding bike with ‘likeness’ to a police vehicle

“It is very upsetting seeing this copycat after what has happened in Portapique”

Comox Valley RCMP responded to a report of a motorcyclist riding what appeared to be a police vehicle. Photo via rcmp-grc.gc.ca

Comox Valley RCMP responded to a report of a motorcyclist possibly impersonating a police officer, amid rising tensions in the wake of the Nova Scotia tragedy.

“A frontline member of the Comox Valley RCMP Municipal Traffic section stopped a motorcycle after a report that it may be impersonating a police motorcycle (Thursday, April 23) at approximately 1:40 p.m.,” said Comox Valley RCMP media relations liaison, Monika Terragni.

The motorcyclist was reportedly pulled over on Ryan Road, about a block away from the RCMP detachment.

“The member conducted an investigation regarding the likeness of the motorcycle to that of a police vehicle and provided the driver with guidance to prevent such an issue in the future,” said Terragni, in response to a query from the Comox Valley Record, after an anonymous tip.

“His motorcycle has police decals and his riding gear is made to look like an RCMP motorcycle policeman,” said the tipster. “It’s a white Honda Goldwing.

“It is very upsetting seeing this copycat after what has happened in Portapique, NS. If [I was]asked to pull over by an RCMP motorcycle cop, I don’t know if I would do it. I would drive slow to an area where there are other people before stopping.”

RELATED: Mass murderer in Nova Scotia was driving replica RCMP patrol vehicle and wearing a police uniform

Terragni said the concerns are understandable, and offered advice for anyone unsure of whether a traffic stop is legitimate.

“Following the tragic events in Nova Scotia, residents may have a heightened concern about people imitating police officers,” she said. “If you are being asked to pull over and you have a concern that it is not legitimate, you may proceed in a safe manner to the closest well-lit and populated area (or police detachment). If this is not possible, you can call 9-1-1 for the purpose of confirming that it is a police officer trying to pull you over.”



terry.farrell@blackpress.ca

