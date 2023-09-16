A firefighter was injured after an aggressive fire in Vancouver’s downtown early Saturday (Sept. 16) caused a ceiling to collapse onto him. (File photo by BLACK PRESS)

A firefighter was injured after an aggressive fire in Vancouver’s downtown early Saturday (Sept. 16) caused a ceiling to collapse onto him. (File photo by BLACK PRESS)

Vancouver firefighter sent to hospital after roof collapses during fire

Assistant fire chief Pierre Morin says the firefighter was taken to hospital with minor injuries

A firefighter was injured after an aggressive fire in Vancouver’s downtown early Saturday (Sept. 16) caused a ceiling to collapse onto him.

Assistant fire chief Pierre Morin says the firefighter was taken to hospital with minor injuries, but has since been released.

He says the department was initially called around 2 a.m. Saturday for a vehicle fire that later spread to a building at 1020 Granville Street and a hostel next door.

Morin says there were no civilian injuries, but since the building collapsed, it “is a complete writeoff.”

He says the fire continued to burn under the rubble Saturday afternoon as crews waited for Natural gas supplier FortisBC to shut off the gas line so firefighters could tear down the building and extinguish the blaze.

Morin says the hostel and a nearby single-room occupancy building were also evacuated due to the blaze.

The Canadian Press

firefightersVancouver

Love The Arrow Lake News?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
At least 7 people report being bitten by a coyote in the Lower Mainland

Just Posted

The roof of the Salmo Hotel caught fire Friday afternoon. Salmo RCMP say the fire is now out and no one was injured, although the building has sustained significant damage. Photo: Submitted
UPDATED: Fire destroys roof of Salmo Hotel

City council approved a temporary use permit to allow Southfield Real Estate, Ltd. to crush material on property it owns on Donaldson Drive for future development, but extended it to compensate for shorter work days. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks City Council approves crushing permit for land development

The Regional District of Central Kootenay is pushing the province for community planning that considers the cumulative impacts of logging and other development, especially as they impact water. Photo: Veronica Dudarev/ Unsplash
RDCK to press province on water protection and planning

Hunters have several locations to drop off heads of harvested deer as part of the B.C. government monitoring program for chronic wasting disease. Photo: Sam Fait
Monitoring for Chronic Wasting Disease ongoing in Boundary and Kootenay regions