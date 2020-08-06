The grand opening event took place on Aug. 2 and 3. Photo: Valley of the Springs Winery Facebook page

Valley of the Springs Winery grand opening event a smashing success

Three of four time slots available during the two-day event completely sold out

A grand opening event on Aug. 2 and 3 for the Valley of the Springs Winery in Nakusp was a smashing success.

Winery co-owner Brenda Scott said the event had to be modified a little due to the COVID-19 crisis.

“People had to pre-book ahead of time for one of four sittings that took place from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on both days,” said Scott.

“We also limited each sitting to 25 people and everyone physically distanced from another in groups of six.”

Three of the four sittings sold out completely and people were served four different wines with food pairings during the event.

Attendees also enjoyed live music from different artists, which included Allensong and Partial to Pie on Sunday and Silversteel Jet on Monday.

Scott said she’s glad the event could be held given the current situation.

“Overall, I’d say it went well,” said Scott.

“While we were concerned about how it was going to turn out , it really went smoothly in the end.”

Moving forward, the winery will be open from Wednesday to Sunday between 11 p.m. and 5 p.m. Wine tastings will also be by appointment only for groups of six or less.

One red, one rose and four white wines will be offered to guests during the tastings.

Jody Scott is the winery’s other co-owner.

READ MORE: West Kootenay region experiences drier-than-normal July: Report

