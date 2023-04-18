A rockslide has closed the Pulpit Rock trail near Nelson. Photo: Submitted

A rockslide has closed the Pulpit Rock trail near Nelson. Photo: Submitted

‘We would have been crushed and killed’: Rock slide on Nelson’s Pulpit Rock Trail just misses hikers

No one was injured in the April 17 incident

Two groups of hikers narrowly escaped death on the Pulpit Rock trail just outside Nelson on April 17.

One of those hikers was Jenna Arpita Shea, who was on her way up the trail with her seven-year-old son Oliver. They were passing beneath the rock bluff about halfway up the trail when her son looked up and said, “Gee, Mom, that looks like it could slide.”

They met a couple coming down the trail and the group stopped briefly beneath the bluff while their dogs got acquainted, then continued.

When Shea and Oliver were about 20 seconds beyond the bluff there was a loud crash behind them.

“It was so loud, it sounded like thunder,” she said. “You could hear a tree breaking and rocks rumbling. We ran away in the other direction and when I looked back I saw there was no more bluff.”

Shea said if she and her son had been beneath the bluff they would not have survived.

“We would have been crushed and killed. There is no way anyone would have survived that.”

Rocks and debris covered a section of the Pulpit Rock Trail following a slide on April 17. Photo: Jenna Arpita Shea

Rocks and debris covered a section of the Pulpit Rock Trail following a slide on April 17. Photo: Jenna Arpita Shea

Shea yelled to the couple below the slide, who replied that they were all right. Then she and her son continued to the top. On the way down, they crossed the rock fall with another hiker.

By that time there were emergency responders on the trail, but there were no injuries.

The Friends of Pulpit Rock Society said in a news release it intends to repair the trail and undertake a geotechnical survey to assess the danger of a further slide. The trail will be closed until further notice.

Following a slide on April 17, the Pulpit Rock Trail is closed until further notice. Photo: Jenna Arpita Shea

Following a slide on April 17, the Pulpit Rock Trail is closed until further notice. Photo: Jenna Arpita Shea


bill.metcalfe@nelsonstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
2 puppies found abandoned in box hidden in the bushes at Burnaby park

Just Posted

A rockslide has closed the Pulpit Rock trail near Nelson. Photo: Submitted
‘We would have been crushed and killed’: Rock slide on Nelson’s Pulpit Rock Trail just misses hikers

Kimmy Guo with her piece entitled Rebellion at the Selkirk College digital arts program year end show. She says the exercise was to use many techniques in one piece. Photo Bill Metcalfe
Selkirk College digital arts students launch their careers at weekend showcase

Crowds of parents, children and supporters gathered for stories at a drag reading in front of Nelson City Hall on March 11 after a previous event was postponed due to online threats. A new drag story time has been announced for May 6. Photo: Tyler Harper
UPDATED: Drag story time to be held in Nelson after previous event postponed by threats

The ballet component of the Kootenay Festival of the Arts took to the stage at The Bailey Theatre, April 13. Photo: Jim Bailey
Talent returns to Trail for Kootenay Festival of the Arts