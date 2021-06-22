Update: Industrial fire rages outside Trail on Monday

Photos: The fire is reported to be at the GFL recycling facility

Update June 22, 5:30 am:

Fire Chief Dan Derby, still at the fire, reports the initial call to the emergency was around 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 22.

The five-alarm blaze had responses from the Trail, Montrose, Warfield, Fruitvale and Rossland stations.

“Firefighters all worked in very hard in hot, challenging circumstances to contain the fire,” he told the Times. “Firefighters have been working through the night to extinguish hot spots with hose lines, an excavator and flowing water from ladder 374 master stream.”

Causation will be investigated once the fire has been extinguished.

No injuries have been reported.

The Trail Times has received photos of a fire at a recycling facility in the Waneta industrial area outside Trail on Monday.

One reader says the blaze is at the GFL recycling facility.

[GFL Environmental is formerly Alpine Disposal and Recycling.]

During the night Fire Chief Dan Derby posted that heavy equipment was working to help breakdown the recycling bails.

“The heat continues to be a factor,” Derby posted on Instagram via @chiefderby. “Logistics working to support our firefighters and keep them safe.”

More to come.

Photos of the fire in the Waneta Industrial Area of Trail on Monday by Ron Wilson. Photos:Ron Wilson

