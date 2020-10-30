Upcoming Rossland Winter Carnival cancelled due to COVID-19 crisis

This is the first time the carnival won’t be held in decades

The 2021 Rossland Winter Carnival (RWC) has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 crisis.

“Members of the RWC board committee met two weeks ago and we decided that with the current situation around COVID-19, it was too uncertain to go ahead and try and plan the carnival this winter,” said board committee member Larry Doell.

Doell stated it would’ve been almost impossible to raise the $38,000 needed to run the festival this year with the current safety protocols around COVID-19.

Board members were also concerned about trying to get spectators to physical distance while they were watching events like the bobsled race.

This will be the first time in decades that residents won’t be able to enjoy the festival during the winter.

“When we stop an event like this, it’s really hard picking up the pieces again and trying to find volunteers and whatnot,” said Doell.

“This is the first time the carnival is being cancelled since it was resuscitated again back in the 1970s.”

While the carnival ran continuously from 1898 to the First World War, Doell said there was a long period after when it wasn’t held.

The event typically takes place in January and includes a parade, pancake breakfast, bobsled race,ice palace and snow sculptures for the public to enjoy.

