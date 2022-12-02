Saanich police evacuated the Cornett Building at the University of Victoria after a shooting threat was reported. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)

Saanich police evacuated the Cornett Building at the University of Victoria after a shooting threat was reported. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)

University of Victoria shooting threat found on bathroom wall sparks evacuation

Saanich police said the threat was written on a bathroom wall in Cornett building

A threat written on a bathroom wall drew a heavy police presence to the University of Victoria Friday (Dec. 2).

Saanich police were called Dec. 2 around 10 a.m. about a shooting threat written on a bathroom wall in the Cornett Building and quickly evacuated people from the building.

“We have since evacuated the building, and deemed it safe but remain on campus while we investigate,” Saanich police said in a statement.

The incident is eerily similar to a Nov. 30 at nearby Oak Bay High, where students were sent home early in an “abundance of caution.”

READ ALSO: Oak Bay High students sent home after gun threat found on bathroom door

“While the message is similar to one found at a local high school a few days ago, we are unable to confirm at this time if the suspect(s) is the same,” Saanich police said in a statement.

Saanich police plan to continue to moniter the campus out of an abundance of caution.

.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Breaking NewsSaanichSaanich Police Department

Previous story
Drugs, guns seized as 4 B.C. men with Hells Angels ties face ‘serious charges’
Next story
Aimee Watson re-elected RDCK board chair, Leah Main continues on FCM board

Just Posted

Nine black bears were destroyed in the Castlegar area in 2022. Photo: Submitted
Nine bears destroyed in Castlegar this year

The Regional District of Central Kootenay board office in Nelson. File photo
Aimee Watson re-elected RDCK board chair, Leah Main continues on FCM board

Nelson students enrolled in the ATLAS outdoor education program relax during a backcountry trip in early 2022. School District 8 is moving the avalanche training part of the program out of what it deems is dangerous terrain. Photo: Sam Kitch
Changes to Nelson high school’s avalanche training course criticized

Dr. Marian Berry, back in Nelson after attending a week at the COP27 U.N. climate summit in Egypt in November. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
‘It was transformative’: Nelson residents reflect on attending COP27