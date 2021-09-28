A sign warning people not to feed wildlife is seen at Stanley Park after numerous people have been attacked by coyotes, in Vancouver, on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A sign warning people not to feed wildlife is seen at Stanley Park after numerous people have been attacked by coyotes, in Vancouver, on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Unanimous approval for ban on feeding any wild animals in Vancouver parks

Commissioners support a sliding scale that would include higher fines for repeat offences

Tossing bread crusts to geese or the remains of a sandwich to a raccoon will soon be an offence in any Vancouver park, punishable by a hefty fine.

Vancouver park board commissioners have voted unanimously to amend park bylaws to prohibit the feeding of any wild animal, from pigeons and geese to squirrels, raccoons and coyotes.

The approved proposal calls for a $500 fine for each offence but several commissioners also support a sliding scale that would include higher fines for repeat offences.

Staff will draft a revised bylaw and return it to the board for consideration and final approval at a later date.

Restrictions on feeding wildlife follow more than 40 reports of Stanley Park visitors being nipped or bitten by coyotes that had learned to associate people with food.

Eleven aggressive coyotes have been euthanized in the park since last December.

“This is an important step in deterring people from feeding wildlife both directly or inadvertently in parks,” the board said in a social media post following the Monday night vote.

“Feeding wildlife can make them more aggressive; even feeding small animals increases the amount of prey available for dangerous wildlife.”

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Vancouver Park Board considers ban on feeding any wild animal, bird, in city parks

Metro VancouverWildlife

Previous story
Annamie Paul stepping down as leader of federal Green Party
Next story
Vancouver school board mandates masks for K-3 students, citing uptick in COVID among kids

Just Posted

Forest consultant and project manager John Cathro points to a fallen tree in a trail area south of the Kaslo Aerodrome. Extreme wind events in recent years has FireSmart planners re-assessing the kind of clearing they’re doing in and around Kaslo to try to address the problem. Photo: John Boivin
Kaslo set to begin wildfire risk reduction project in Village-owned forest

Rob Nobert slides to victory in the final against Team McCrady at the Torchlight Brewery Classic on Sunday at the Trail Curling Centre. Photo: Jim Bailey
Nobert slides to victory at World Curling Tour event

The inquest into the death of Peter de Groot is expected to run until Oct. 6 at the Nelson courthouse. File photo
Inquest in death of Peter de Groot begins in Nelson

BC Wildfire is planning a prescribed burn at McLeod Creek in late September or early October. (File photo-BC Wildfire)
Prescribed burn planned for area north of Nakusp