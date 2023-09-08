Class at the University of British Columbia Okanagan will start as scheduled, on Tuesday, Sept. 5. (File photo)

Class at the University of British Columbia Okanagan will start as scheduled, on Tuesday, Sept. 5. (File photo)

UBCO must pay $50,000 for mishandling sex assault complaint

B.C. Human Rights Tribunal rules the university’s methods exacerbated Stephanie Hale’s PTSD

University of British Columbia Okanagan has been ordered to pay a former student $50,000 for discriminating against her based on her sex and disability in the way it handled her allegation of sexual assault by another student.

The B.C. Human Rights Tribunal says the university’s method of investigating non-academic misconduct exacerbated Stephanie Hale’s PTSD and caused her harm to the point that she couldn’t participate in the process.

The tribunal says that though the university had a high-level understanding of sexual violence and a commitment to support survivors, its response didn’t result in a reasonable investigation process or restore a “discrimination-free learning environment.”

The 132-page decision handed down late last month says the discrimination was very serious, involving a power imbalance and Hale’s “unique vulnerability.”

The university has also been ordered to pay Hale $50,000 as compensation, nearly $7,000 in lost wages and about $8,000 in expenses.

Hale, whose mental disability is said in the ruling to stem from her PTSD, has alleged she was assaulted in 2013, but the other student denied the allegations and said what happened was consensual.

UBC’s then-president Santa Ono dismissed Hale’s complaint against the other student in 2017, citing a lack of evidence.

UBC lawyers went to court in 2019 and tried unsuccessfully to quash the tribunal’s decision to hear the case.

The Canadian Press does not typically identify complainants in cases of sexual assault, but Hale has previously said she wants her name used.

READ ALSO: B.C. Supreme Court to decide if human rights complaint against UBC Okanagan stands

READ ALSO: UBC faces new sex assault human-rights case

Law and justicesexual assaultUBC

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada-wide drug smuggling operation taken down by Kelowna RCMP
Next story
Saving lives focus of new Downtown Eastside youth outreach centre

Just Posted

Regional District of Central Kootenay board chair Aimee Watson speaks Friday during the opening of a new composting facility near Salmo. Photo: Tyler Harper
New regional composting facility opens near Salmo

Stumps from the time of the creation of the Arrow Lakes Reservoir are visible at the McDonald Creek Provincial Park beach. Photo: Betsy Kline
Arrow Lakes water levels continue to drop as concerns for fish rise

Photo: Trail Times
COVID outbreak at Trail hospital declared over

John Vaillant will speak on Sept. 14 and will appear as part of a four-writer panel on Sept. 15. Both events are at Nelson’s Capitol Theatre. Photo: John Sinal
‘They ran for their lives’: John Vaillant to speak about new wildfire book in Nelson