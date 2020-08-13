Two new fires burning in the Arrow Lakes Region

One of the fires is burning approximately 30 kilometres northwest of Castlegar

The Mt. Flynn area fire is burning west of Highway 6. Photo: BC Wildfire Dashboard photo

Two new forest fires have started in the Arrow Lakes region, according to Southeast Fire Centre information officer Roslyn Johnson.

The first lightning-caused fire is burning west of Highway 6 in the Mt. Flynn area and is approximately 0.4 hectares in size.

The fire is burning approximately 18 kilometres west of Winlaw and 30 kilometres northwest of Castlegar.

The second fire is burning west of Edgewood in the Yellow Creek area and is approximately 0.01 hectares. It’s not known how the fire started.

Neither of the two fires are currently threatening any structures and crews have been busy fighting them.

“We have initial attack crews on the ground and they’re being supported by helicopters,” said Johnson.

“The crews also don’t suspect any containment issues for the fires.”

Another lightning-caused fire in the Burell Creek area is 0.6 hectares and is currently under control.

The 4.1 hectare Ottawa Creek and 6.5 hectare Lake Creek fires burning east of Trout Lake have also remained the same size in recent days and are being held by fire crews. Both of the fires are suspected to have been causes from lightning.

According to Environment Canada, weather in the West Kootenays is expected to be hot and dry heading into the weekend.

