The Mt. Flynn area fire is burning west of Highway 6. Photo: BC Wildfire Dashboard photo

Two new fires burning in the Arrow Lakes Region

One of the fires is burning approximately 30 kilometres northwest of Castlegar

Two new forest fires have started in the Arrow Lakes region, according to Southeast Fire Centre information officer Roslyn Johnson.

The first lightning-caused fire is burning west of Highway 6 in the Mt. Flynn area and is approximately 0.4 hectares in size.

The fire is burning approximately 18 kilometres west of Winlaw and 30 kilometres northwest of Castlegar.

The second fire is burning west of Edgewood in the Yellow Creek area and is approximately 0.01 hectares. It’s not known how the fire started.

Neither of the two fires are currently threatening any structures and crews have been busy fighting them.

“We have initial attack crews on the ground and they’re being supported by helicopters,” said Johnson.

“The crews also don’t suspect any containment issues for the fires.”

Another lightning-caused fire in the Burell Creek area is 0.6 hectares and is currently under control.

The 4.1 hectare Ottawa Creek and 6.5 hectare Lake Creek fires burning east of Trout Lake have also remained the same size in recent days and are being held by fire crews. Both of the fires are suspected to have been causes from lightning.

According to Environment Canada, weather in the West Kootenays is expected to be hot and dry heading into the weekend.

READ MORE: Watchdog clears Okanagan RCMP in death of man after arrest over alleged stolen pizzas

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
High-volume littering at Cape Scott draws ire from hiking groups
Next story
578 British Columbians currently infected with COVID-19

Just Posted

Two new fires burning in the Arrow Lakes Region

One of the fires is burning approximately 30 kilometres northwest of Castlegar

Nakusp to spend extra $50,000 to avoid delays for new wastewater detention tank

The village said more portions of the project will have to be contracted out than initially thought

Municipal climate caucus, founded in Nelson, meets for national online conference

The group consists of 294 mayors, councillors and regional directors from across the country

Nakusp council to allow more than one cannabis shop in the community

312 Broadway Street was originally the only place allowed to have a cannabis shop

Village of Nakusp council gives green light for phase two of downtown revitalization project

Concrete sidewalks, curbs, streetlights and bus stop will now be added to downtown block

578 British Columbians currently infected with COVID-19

Seventy-eight new cases confirmed in past 24 hours

Conservation seizes fawn illegally kept captive in Vancouver Island home

A Comox Valley resident charged and fined under the Wildlife Act

Pandemic could be driving more parents to get on board with flu shot: study

University of B.C. study gauges willingness for parents to vaccinate children for influenza

Watchdog clears Okanagan RCMP in death of man after arrest over alleged stolen pizzas

The man died in hospital after having difficulty breathing and broken ribs

Have you seen Berleen? B.C. pig destined for sanctuary goes missing

Berleen was less than two weeks from travelling to Manitoba when she vanished

Health Canada says several kids hospitalized after eating edible pot products

People warned not to store cannabis products where children can find them

‘It’s not just about me’: McKenna cites need to protect politicians from threats

Police investigation was launched after someone yelled obscenities at a member of McKenna’s staff

Michigan plans dedicated road lanes for autonomous vehicles

First study of its kind in the U.S. to figure out whether existing lanes or shoulders could be used

‘I’ve been able to be happy and anxiety-free’: B.C. woman pilots ‘magic mushroom’ therapy

North Saanich psychotherapist pushes for alternative treatment

Most Read