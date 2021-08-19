Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Murray Rankin, left, and Premier John Horgan leave the chamber at the Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on April 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Murray Rankin, left, and Premier John Horgan leave the chamber at the Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on April 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Two Indigenous place names restored on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

Wilson Creek to be called ts’ukw’um, and Saltery Bay is now skelhp

The British Columbia government says two English place names on the Sunshine Coast are changing to reflect the language and culture of local Indigenous Peoples.

The Ministry of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation and the Forests Ministry say in a joint statement they’ve been working with the shíshálh Nation on the changes.

They say the community of Wilson Creek, south of Sechelt, is to be called ts’ukw’um, and the nearby Saltery Bay south of Powell River is now skelhp.

Shíshálh Chief Warren Paull says recognizing the original names of the area has great meaning to the community and it’s one aspect of revitalizing their language.

The province says the names are ancient words and recognizing Indigenous place names is part of the work to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Indigenous Relations Minister Murray Rankin says in a statement colonial policy and the residential school system tried to extinguish Indigenous language and culture.

“By restoring these ancient place names, we respect and honour the shíshálh Nation’s deep connection with the swiya (land) and to their language.”

Lori Pratt, chair of the Sunshine Coast Regional District, says they celebrate the name changes and support work to restore more shíshálh names in the region.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Restoring Indigenous place names rebuilds relationships to land: University of Victoria scholar

Indigenous

Previous story
Online gift, gear and getaway auction boosts BC fish and wildlife conservation
Next story
Election 2021: Voting rights did not always extend to all Canadians

Just Posted

Nelson police are looking for Dallas Paulsen, 38, who has been reported missing. Photo submitted
UPDATE: Missing man has been found

Starting Sept. 1, children aged 12 and under can board BC Transit free of charge. Photo: BC Transit
Kootenay kids 12 and under can soon board public transit for free

Map outlining restricted areas due to the Michaud Creek wildfire.
Area restrictions expanded for Arrow Lakes wildfires

Seasoned gardeners at Mountain Side Village in Fruitvale bought many plants from local sources to grow this season. But this particular bounty of purple tomatoes, called the Indigo Rose, is something new to them. Photos: Submitted
Perplexed by a purple tomato? Learn about the ‘Indigo Rose’