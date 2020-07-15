Two cannabis shops proposed for Nakusp

Business owners are proposing to build the cannabis shops along Broadway Street W

Multiple cannabis shops have been proposed for Nakusp. Photo: Associated Press

The demand for cannabis shops is high in Nakusp. But two different people are hoping to help satisfy that demand.

Village council members have received letters from two individuals who want to operate cannabis shops in the village.

An email sent by Andrew James Hughes on July 6 asks the village to permit a new cannabis shop at 205 Broadway Street West.

A second email sent on July 8 by Trisha Albertine, owner of What’s Brewing on Broadway, asks the village to permit her to operate a cannabis dispensary in her business at 420 Broadway Steet W. The dispensary would be located in a separate room from her coffee area.

Under a current bylaw, the only location allowed to have a cannabis shop in Nakusp is 312 Broadway Street. Village staff say the building’s owner is setting up a cannabis shop in the location and hopes to have it open by August.

For numerous cannabis shops to operate in the village, the bylaw would have to be amended to allow for more than one cannabis shop within village limits.

Village council has instructed staff to look into the bylaw and to report back with recommendations.

Arrows Lakes News has reached out to the village for comment.

