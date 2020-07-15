Multiple cannabis shops have been proposed for Nakusp. Photo: Associated Press

Two cannabis shops proposed for Nakusp

Business owners are proposing to build the cannabis shops along Broadway Street W

The demand for cannabis shops is high in Nakusp. But two different people are hoping to help satisfy that demand.

Village council members have received letters from two individuals who want to operate cannabis shops in the village.

An email sent by Andrew James Hughes on July 6 asks the village to permit a new cannabis shop at 205 Broadway Street West.

A second email sent on July 8 by Trisha Albertine, owner of What’s Brewing on Broadway, asks the village to permit her to operate a cannabis dispensary in her business at 420 Broadway Steet W. The dispensary would be located in a separate room from her coffee area.

Under a current bylaw, the only location allowed to have a cannabis shop in Nakusp is 312 Broadway Street. Village staff say the building’s owner is setting up a cannabis shop in the location and hopes to have it open by August.

For numerous cannabis shops to operate in the village, the bylaw would have to be amended to allow for more than one cannabis shop within village limits.

Village council has instructed staff to look into the bylaw and to report back with recommendations.

Arrows Lakes News has reached out to the village for comment.

READ MORE: New book reappraises Silvery Slocan mining rush

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

cannabis

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Commercial huckleberry harvesting restricted in Kootenays

Just Posted

Two cannabis shops proposed for Nakusp

Business owners are proposing to build the cannabis shops along Broadway Street W

New book reappraises Silvery Slocan mining rush

Peter Smith has published Silver Rush: British Columbia’s Silvery Slocan 1891-1900

Perry Siding man drowns in kayaking accident

The death occurred in Slocan River last month

Village of Nakusp looks to power sports complex with clean or reduced energy

Village staff are currently applying for CBT grant to help complete power project at facility

Nelson Innovation Centre opens in Railtown

Centre will provide networking, training and workspace for all things tech

Recent surge in COVID-19 cases not unexpected amid Phase Three of reopening: B.C.’s top doc

Keep circles small, wear masks and be aware of symptoms, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. businessman David Sidoo gets 3 months behind bars for college admissions scam

Sidoo was sentenced for hiring someone take the SATs in place of his two sons

PHOTOS: Inside a newly-listed $22M mega-mansion on ALR land in B.C.

The large home, located on ALR land, is one of the last new mansions to legally be built on ALR land

Thousands of dollars in stolen rice found in B.C. warehouse

Police raid seizes $75,000 in ‘commercial scale’ theft case

COVID-19 gives B.C. First Nation rare chance to examine tourism’s impact on grizzly bears

With 40 infrared cameras deployed in Kitasoo-Xai’Xais territory, research will help develop tourism plan with least impact on bears

NDP wants Lower Mainland MLA removed from BC Liberal caucus for alleged homophobia

BC Liberal leader, some MLAs apologize for Christian magazine ads but Laurie Throness doubles down

B.C. health officials pleased with likely extension of Canada-U.S. border closure

Health Minister Adrian Dix says the situation is ‘very serious in the United States’

Children suffer swollen eyes, burns while playing at Lower Mainland spray park

Mission RCMP are investigating incident that injured several children

B.C. NDP changing WorkSafeBC regulations to respond to COVID-19

Employers say reclassifying coronavirus could be ‘ruinous’

Most Read