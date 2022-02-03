Truck drivers hang a Canadian flag on the front grill of a truck parked in downtown Ottawa near Parliament Hill on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Trucker convoy GoFundMe paused as it tops $10M raised for anti-vaccine mandate protest

Convoy has left central Ottawa in gridlock over the past five days

The fundraiser for the trucker convoy currently taking over Ottawa has been paused to undergo a review by GoFundMe.

“This fundraiser is currently paused and under review to ensure it complies with our terms of service and applicable laws and regulations,” GoFundMe stated. “Our team is working 24/7 and doing all we can to protect both organizers and donors.”

The GoFundMe, which seeks to raise money for the anti-vaccine mandate protest that saw some truckers and their supporters convoy to the nation’s capital, had raised just over $10 million when it was paused.

More to come.

