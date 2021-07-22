Trozzo Creek Fire: residents of 86 Slocan Valley properties ordered to leave

Regional District of Central Kootenay has issued an Evacuation Order for 86 addresses in the area from 8210 Highway 6, below Ringrose Creek, south to Christian Creek, in the Slocan Valley.

The list of addresses can be seen here. A map can be seen here and below.

The RDCK requires that residents and visitors to leave the Evacuation Order area immediately. Evacuated residents are asked to go to their pre-arranged emergency locations and register online with Emergency Support Services (ESS) at https://ess.gov.bc.ca/.

Those who do not have a pre-arranged location and require support, should report to the Castlegar and District Recreation Centre, 2101 6th Avenue, Castlegar, BC. Short-term assistance for immediate needs of food, shelter, and clothing may be provided by ESS volunteers following registration at the above website. For further assistance, call the RDCK EOC public inquiry line 250-352-7701.

ESS says the centre may not be able to accommodate pets, so residents are asked to make sure they have appropriate cages, food, water and bowls, and ensure they are wearing identification.

According to a BC Wildfire Service bulletin at 10:00 p.m. on July 21, the fire was 2,635 hectares in size.

“Another challenging day on the fire, July 21,” the bulletin states.

“Strong winds have increased fire behaviour movement, and rate of spread. The fire had moved into the south Lemon Creek drainage, driven by terrain and intense winds and continues to move north. As strong winds are expected to continue and drive aggressive fire behaviour in the interior, southern interior, and southeast region of the province, an initial attack crew is overnighting in the Lemon Creek area to monitor the fire behaviour and progression.”

