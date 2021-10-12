FILE – Alessandro Priolo slides a bag of candy to a young boy at his house on Halloween in Montreal, Saturday, October 31, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

FILE – Alessandro Priolo slides a bag of candy to a young boy at his house on Halloween in Montreal, Saturday, October 31, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Trick-or-treat in small groups, bring back Halloween candy chutes this year: Dr. Henry

Many kids out trick-or-treating will be too young to be vaccinated

The province’s top doctor is asking parents, trick-or-treaters and those handing out candy to get creative this Halloween.

This will be B.C.’s second Halloween amid a pandemic; last year saw creative candy chutes, slides and tongs being used to hand candy to children standing further away than usual.

This year, Dr. Bonnie Henry wants to see more of the same.

“A lot of the creative things we saw last year are good… things for us to consider this year,” Henry said at a Tuesday (Oct. 12) press conference, noting that the more easily transmissible Delta variant has made it more difficult to gather safely, even with vaccines.

“And we still do not have vaccines for young children, particularly that young age group that enjoys going out and trick-or-treating.”

Children ages five to 11 could be eligible for COVID vaccines as early as November, but that won’t be in time for Halloween.

“Keep it outside, keep groups small, do some of those really fun things that worked last year.”

READ MORE: B.C. CDC releases Thanksgiving, Halloween tips for COVID-safe fall celebrations

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusHalloween

Previous story
Gabby Petito strangled to death weeks before body found: coroner
Next story
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate slowing, 28 die over weekend

Just Posted

Baldface Lodge founder and CEO Jeff Pensiero. Photo: Darren Davidson
Baldface Lodge expands operations into Valhallas

Charred timbers and a collapsed roof are all that remain of the garage at 7541 Donaldson Dr, lost after two suspicious fires over the weekend. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Donaldson Drive fires ‘suspicious,’ says Grand Forks Fire/Rescue

Ron Taylor and Jennifer Lount-Taylor wanted to show their appreciation to the staff at Kootenay Lake Hospital in Nelson. They did it by spending over $16,000 on gift cards. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
‘A small gesture’: Nelson couple buys meal for every employee at hospital

Danna de Groot of Vancouver, sister of Peter de Groot, testified on Oct. 8 at the inquest into her brother’s death at the hands of the RCMP near Slocan, B.C. in 2014. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Sister of West Kootenay man killed by RCMP testifies at inquest