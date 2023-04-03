Trial date set for Trail man charged with youth sex assault

A trial date has been set for a Trail man charged with sexual assault related to a minor.

William Trowell, 53, has made several court appearances since his arrest on June 8, 2022, and his trial is expected to begin Aug. 15.

Trowell previously elected trial by judge alone at a June 29 appearance at the Castlegar Court House.

Trowell is a former Prince Rupert deputy sheriff and was the owner of Selkirk Security Systems at the time of his arrest. He has also been a member of the Canadian Naval Reserve and City of Trail’s Community Safety Task Force.

He has been charged with sexual interference of a person under 14, invitation to touching under 14 and sexual assault. According to the B.C. Prosecution Service, the alleged assaults took place some time between 1999 and 2003.

Pre-trial applications related to the case will be dealt with beginning on April 12.

castlegarCity of TrailCourt