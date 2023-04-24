Traveller who arrived at B.C. airport now missing for a week, say Mounties

Patricia Nzuza flew into YYJ April 15, has not been seen since following day

Patricia Nzuza was last seen at Victoria International Airport on April 16. (Courtesy Sidney/North Saanich RCMP)

Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in locating traveller Patricia Nzuza who was reported missing on Wednesday, April 19.

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP confirmed Nzuza had arrived at Victoria International Airport on Sunday, April 15 and was last seen departing the airport at 9:36 a.m. the following morning on a BC Transit bus.

Nzuza is described as a 55-year-old Black woman with black hair. She is 5’6”, 150 lbs and was seen wearing a long tan coloured coat, thick gold hoop earring, a dark brown tailored belted shirt, black pants and white sneakers.

She may also be travelling with two large hard-sided, light pink suitcases, a black backpack with a camouflage strap and a small dark blue backpack-style purse, according to police.

Nzuza’s family is concerned for her health and well-being as they said it is out of character for her to be out of contact for an extended period of time.

Police are asking anyone who may have information on Nzuza’s whereabouts to call the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP at 250-656-3931, and quote file number 2023-1808. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

ALSO READ: ‘In tears’: Beloved Sidney waterfront pub and restaurant closing after 32 years

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@peninsulanewsreview.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater Victoriamissing personRCMPSidney