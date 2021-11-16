Construction of the Trans Mountain Pipeline is pictured near Hope, B.C., Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Construction of the Trans Mountain Pipeline is pictured near Hope, B.C., Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Trans Mountain pipeline shut down due to severe rain, flooding in B.C.

Company calls it a precautionary move taken due to the flooding situation

The Trans Mountain pipeline has been shut down temporarily due to widespread rains and flooding in British Columbia.

Trans Mountain Corp. spokeswoman Ali Hounsell says the precautionary move was taken due to the flooding situation in the area of Hope, B.C.

In addition, Hounsell says construction on the Trans Mountain expansion project has been temporarily halted in the Lower Mainland, Hope, and Merritt regions due to prolonged rainstorms.

The 1,500-km Trans Mountain pipeline is Canada’s only pipeline system carrying oil from Alberta to the West Coast. The pipeline has a capacity for 300,000 barrels per day.

The Trans Mountain expansion project was approved by the federal government in 2019. The project will twin the existing pipeline, bringing its total capacity to 890,000 barrels per day.

The Trans Mountain pipeline was purchased by the federal government in 2018. Trans Mountain Corp. is a federal Crown corporation, headquartered in Calgary.

—The Canadian Press

Trans Mountain pipeline

Previous story
VIDEO: Barge on the loose in choppy waters runs aground near Vancouver walkway
Next story
B.C. milk farmers told to throw out product as flood-ravaged highways cut off access to Canada

Just Posted

Winlaw’s Jordan Mounteer is among those nominated for the CBC Poetry Prize. Photo: Submitted
Winlaw’s Jordan Mounteer longlisted for CBC Poetry Prize

A vehicle is submerged in flood waters along a road in Abbotsford, B.C., Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Flooding causes chaos, extensive evacuations and power outages for thousands in B.C.

The lower slopes of the Taite Creek watershed following the Octopus Creek fire. Photo: Submitted
Lower Arrow Lake wildfires caused future water quality and flooding hazards: report

A slide has closed the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Transportation BC/Twitter)
British Columbians warned to brace for further torrential rain, flooding through Monday