Trail RCMP are asking anyone who can identify this man, a 38-year-old Nelson native, to come forward with information about his whereabouts. Photo: Submitted

Trail RCMP searching for Nelson man who threatened business

The 38-year-old made the threats on Feb. 16

Trail RCMP are searching for a Nelson man who they say made veiled threats toward a business on Feb. 16.

The 38-year-old man, who police declined to identify but say they are aware of, made the remarks to a business owner on the 900 block of Rossland Avenue in Trail.

There is no arrest warrant for the man, who is believed to be in the West Kootenay, but RCMP say they are hoping to speak with him about the incident.

If you know the location of the man in the photograph, you are asked to contact the Trail and Greater District RCMP at 250-364-2566.

