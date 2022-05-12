Trail RCMP arrest klutzy Castlegar thief after he trips up

The suspect attempted to flee but the officer followed him in a marked police vehicle

A 35-year-old Castlegar man is ordered to make a first appearance in the Rossland courthouse next month to face charges of break, enter and theft at the mall in Trail.

This case began to unfold on Sunday, May 8, at 4:30 a.m. when a Trail and Greater District RCMP officer responded to a break-in at Waneta Plaza, located in the 8000 block of Highway 3B, in Trail.

The responding officer located the alleged suspect. Police allege he had stolen several small items.

The suspect attempted to run away from the officer, however the Mountie followed the man in his marked police vehicle.

The suspect eventually tripped over his own feet and fell down; which promptly resulted in the officer arresting him for criminal break, enter and theft.

“We would like to thank Selkirk Security for their assistance in this matter; and the suspect’s floppy feet,” said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich, Trail RCMP detachment commander.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Trail detachment at 250.364.2566.

